  7. Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses 
Aldeia dos Camarás, Brazil
  Area: 140.0 m2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Leonardo Finotti
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, Celite, Dânica, Madeireira Aurora, NGK

  Lead Architects

    Bruno Lima, Chico Rocha, Lula Marcondes

  Engineering

    Djair Falcão

  Landscape

    Fernando Zurita

  Woodwork

    Valdeci Manoel de Carvalho
© Leonardo Finotti
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Aldeia, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the project is a pavilion that serves as an extension to a family home for a couple and their six children. The brief was to create additional spaces for family living as well as workspaces: the wife, a doula works with groups of pregnant women and the husband, a civil engineer requested a quiet office space. The extension needed to have a smooth transition to the existing house while also being a separate structure.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
The thin plot, which leads to a steeply sloped dense forest guided the creation of a wide window towards the lush landscape. The solution was to design a demountable suspended wooden pavilion which allowed for an open and comfortable space on the ground floor as well as meet the design brief for a new master bedroom and office on the upper floor. The pavilion is connected to the existing residence through a private suspended walkway which is incorporated into the wooden structure.

© Leonardo Finotti
First Floor Plan
Section
The structural system is a made up of a combination of a Massaranduba timber framing and Jatobá wood wall and floor lining with the ground and upper floor wet areas constructed in conventional concrete and masonry.

© Leonardo Finotti
Project gallery

O Norte – Oficina de Criação
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
