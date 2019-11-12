Hefei North City Central Park Primary And Middle School / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Save this picture! middle school architecture appearance. Image © Jianghe Zeng

+ 53

Lead Architects Xin Nie，Haitao Chen

Design Team Lei Zhang,Hangyu Gu , Qihua Wu , Haitao Wang, Qiwei Liu ,Qianqian Zhan, Xiaowen Wang, Nanxin Bu ,Yongxiang Ji, Tong Wu

Client Hefei Vanke Co.,Ltd, Su Zhou New Real Estate Group Co.,Ltd

Landscape Chongqing ChengJi Landscape Planning & Engineering Ltd.

Indoor Shanghai Johnson Architecture Ltd

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! middle school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Hefei Vanke wants to create a comprehensive community of “School Community and Park Life” in Beicheng New District, this project is one of the most important parts. Primary and secondary schools play a role in linking all the plots in the core of this nearly 4 million-scale residential area. We are trying to create more interactive places between schools and communities to break the definition of traditional boundaries.

Save this picture! primary school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Save this picture! middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng

During the design of primary schools, we use the original concrete porch to create a courtyard space, it brought a natural gathering point of popularity, which provides a convenient area for communication and learning and weakens the boundary between school life and social life. We bringing library upon the corridors create a new language between surface and landscape and it was an attempt to transcend the boundaries of the campus.

Save this picture! primary school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Save this picture! primary school Inner court landscape. Image © Jianghe Zeng

In the senior school design, we open the front filed to make it become one part of city square. As a “buffer space ” for social life and school community.the function of front field of campus changes also eliminates the boundary between inside and outside, and give the possibility for the school and community to makes the interaction.

Save this picture! middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng

For the library and the playground，close to the urban interface，its not only easier for school to manager market ,but also can be used as the school's external display space, To maximize the publicity of the school, the library and the playgrounds are open to the public, It can not only improve the utilization of school facilities, but also give back to the community and help build a high-quality integrated community.