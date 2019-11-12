World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
  6. 2019
  7. Hefei North City Central Park Primary And Middle School / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Hefei North City Central Park Primary And Middle School / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Save this project
Hefei North City Central Park Primary And Middle School / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

middle school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng primary school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng primary school Inner court landscape. Image © Jianghe Zeng + 53

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Hefei, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xin Nie，Haitao Chen

  • Design Team

    Lei Zhang,Hangyu Gu , Qihua Wu , Haitao Wang, Qiwei Liu ,Qianqian Zhan, Xiaowen Wang, Nanxin Bu ,Yongxiang Ji, Tong Wu

  • Client

    Hefei Vanke Co.,Ltd, Su Zhou New Real Estate Group Co.,Ltd

  • Landscape

    Chongqing ChengJi Landscape Planning & Engineering Ltd.

  • Indoor

    Shanghai Johnson Architecture Ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
middle school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng
middle school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Hefei Vanke wants to create a comprehensive community of “School Community and Park Life” in Beicheng New District, this project is one of the most important parts. Primary and secondary schools play a role in linking all the plots in the core of this nearly 4 million-scale residential area. We are trying to create more interactive places between schools and communities to break the definition of traditional boundaries.

Save this picture!
primary school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng
primary school bird eye view. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Save this picture!
masterplan
masterplan
Save this picture!
middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng
middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng

During the design of primary schools, we use the original concrete porch to create a courtyard space, it brought a natural gathering point of popularity, which provides a convenient area for communication and learning and weakens the boundary between school life and social life. We bringing library upon the corridors create a new language between surface and landscape and it was an attempt to transcend the boundaries of the campus. 

Save this picture!
primary school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng
primary school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Save this picture!
primary school Inner court landscape. Image © Jianghe Zeng
primary school Inner court landscape. Image © Jianghe Zeng

In the senior school design, we open the front filed to make it become one part of city square. As a “buffer space ” for social life and school community.the function of front field of campus changes also eliminates the boundary between inside and outside, and give the possibility for the school and community to makes the interaction.

Save this picture!
middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng
middle school teaching building. Image © Jianghe Zeng

For the library and the playground，close to the urban interface，its not only easier for school to manager market ,but also can be used as the school's external display space, To maximize the publicity of the school, the library and the playgrounds are open to the public, It can not only improve the utilization of school facilities, but also give back to the community and help build a high-quality integrated community.

Save this picture!
middle school playground. Image © Jianghe Zeng
middle school playground. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: The Intersection of Fuyang North Road and Quanhe Road, Beicheng District, Hefei City, Anhui, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school China
Cite: "Hefei North City Central Park Primary And Middle School / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering" 12 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928094/hefei-north-city-central-park-primary-and-middle-school-shanghai-tianhua-architecture-planning-and-engineering/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

middle school architecture appearance. Image © Jianghe Zeng

合肥北城中央公园中小学 / 上海天华建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream