World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Spain
  5. CRUX arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Dussart Pedrón Winery / CRUX arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Dussart Pedrón Winery / CRUX arquitectos

Save this project
Dussart Pedrón Winery / CRUX arquitectos

© Milena Villalba © Milena Villalba © Milena Villalba © Milena Villalba + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Refurbishment  · 
Los Pedrones, Spain
  • Architects: CRUX arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 156.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Milena Villalba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ascensores Valencia S. L., Hormigones Martínez S. A., JUNG, Placo, Saint-Gobain Glass
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The "Dussart Pedrón Winery”, situated in the town of Los Pedrones, in Requena (Valencia), is the new space to come out of the rehabilitation of a familiar, old structure with numerous former lives.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The current space, of 156m2, was originally a barn, an elongated volume on one floor with a large patio attached. Later, it was converted into a storehouse, using the barn as a warehouse […] In the 60s, upon creation of the town cooperative, the winery stopped producing wine and converted itself into a warehouse. Today, its descendants have come from France, leaving their lives behind, in order to rescue the family winery which their great-grandfather began one day in the distant past. Simultaneously, they are also rescuing the production of wine which had been abandoned.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The intervention uses the passing of time like another construction material, without hiding the scars. In this ‘territory space’ the new installations have been placed, using easily identifiable materials of the times. The original structure has been revised, acting with each element in a personalised way. The roof has kept its original corrugated structure, upon which a water treatment system has been placed, tongue and groove wooden slats have replaced reeds and the tiles washed and put back in their original place. The north face, still showing the traces of its farmhouse past, has been kept this way, with its peeping gaps and cracks. On the lower level where the family began to produce wine over one hundred years ago, one finds the brick wall where the original stores were kept.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Upon this regenerative canvas the entirety of the new program is based, contained within three related spaces. At ground level, outlined by the entrance on the east side, one finds the original expansion dedicated to production, through which two other rooms can be accessed. These rooms are situated on two levels on the western nave: the basement, consisting of former concrete tanks has been converted into the wine cellar, taking advantage of its thermal inertia for the barrel ageing, whilst the first floor is used as the receiving area for the grapes; combining the restrooms and laboratory and a new opening which perforates the stone wall.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

These levels have been redefined based on a reinforced concrete structure which consolidates and reinforces the construction, allowing for the new purpose. The stairs and lifts are situated in the middle, surrounding the principal pillar and creating a central area. The new walls are made of white plasterboard, which have been positioned like a perimeter wall surrounding the space, integrating the restrooms and making the surfaces washable for the appropriate functioning of the winery. In the space between these two elements one finds ‘mood lighting,’ which enhances the texture of the walls and the curves of the ceiling, but which simultaneously highlights the separation and distance.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

This intervention represents a layer upon construction, just skimming the surface, like a reversible installation which at the same time provides a blank page from which to begin again.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Los Pedrones, Requena, Valencia, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CRUX arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Dussart Pedrón Winery / CRUX arquitectos" [Bodega Dussart Pedrón / CRUX arquitectos] 12 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928074/dussart-pedron-winery-crux-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream