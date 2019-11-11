World
  7. Blue Bottle Coffee Daimaru Tokyo Cafe Stand / Schemata Architects

Blue Bottle Coffee Daimaru Tokyo Cafe Stand / Schemata Architects

Blue Bottle Coffee Daimaru Tokyo Cafe Stand / Schemata Architects

© Takumi Ota

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop  · 
新宿区, Japan

  • Project Team

    Ayami Uchima

  • Construction

    TANK

  • Collaboration

    BOOTLEG (sign), HOSHIZAKI TOKYO CO., LTD (kitchen)
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a cafe stand for Blue Bottle Coffee at Daimaru Tokyo, a little smaller than the PAPABUBBLE shop we had designed in 2012 next to it. This cafe stand is for takeaway only and used for merchandise promotion as well.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

It is designed like a kind of industrial product rather than a space. In terms of color, we avoided using white as much as possible, because the color palette of the entire floor is rather whitish. Instead, the cafe stand is entirely finished with materials in warm beige like kraft paper.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Elevations
Elevations
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We used hardboard (high-density fiberboard), a kind of material commonly used on the back of furniture-like vintage TV sets in the past, as a surface finish material to create a nostalgic atmosphere.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address: NEWoMan SHINJUKU 1F, 4 Chome−1−６, 新宿区Shinjuku, 〒160-0022 Tokyo, Japan

Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Japan
