Blue Bottle Coffee Daimaru Tokyo Cafe Stand / Schemata Architects

Project Team Ayami Uchima

Construction TANK

Collaboration BOOTLEG (sign), HOSHIZAKI TOKYO CO., LTD (kitchen)

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a cafe stand for Blue Bottle Coffee at Daimaru Tokyo, a little smaller than the PAPABUBBLE shop we had designed in 2012 next to it. This cafe stand is for takeaway only and used for merchandise promotion as well.

It is designed like a kind of industrial product rather than a space. In terms of color, we avoided using white as much as possible, because the color palette of the entire floor is rather whitish. Instead, the cafe stand is entirely finished with materials in warm beige like kraft paper.

We used hardboard (high-density fiberboard), a kind of material commonly used on the back of furniture-like vintage TV sets in the past, as a surface finish material to create a nostalgic atmosphere.