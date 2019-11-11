World
  7. Kenitra Train Station / Silvio d’Ascia Architecture + Omar Kobbité Architectes

Kenitra Train Station / Silvio d’Ascia Architecture + Omar Kobbité Architectes

Kenitra Train Station / Silvio d’Ascia Architecture + Omar Kobbité Architectes

© Takuji Shimmura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Train Station  · 
Kenitra, Morocco

  • Architects in Charge

    G. Perino, E. Seif, F. Nicolosi, A. Ares Sainz

  • Associate Architect

    Omar Kobbité Architectes: O. Kobbité, F. Mannella, E. Giudice

  • Client

    ONCF - Office National des Chemins de Fer

  • Trade Works

    TPF Pyramide Ingénierie, Control office: DEKRA, SPC Coordinator: SOGEA Maroc

  • Acoustics

    PF Pyramide Ingénierie, Lighting engineering consultant: TPF Pyramide Ingénierie
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The Kenitra station was imagined as a jewel case framing the renewed identity of traditional Moroccan architecture in an urban context, in particular, thanks to its facade, a reinterpretation of a moucharabieh expanded to the scale of the city. Associating the socio-economic and technological progress concretized by the arrival of the Al Boraq TGV, the station is a symbol of this city’s and of Morocco’s integration with the modern world.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

In addition to being the place to take the train, the station’s spatial and functional organization is designed to serve as a key public space of the city’s daily life. It now enables city dwellers to pass back and forth between the new city districts on the south side and the historic district on the north side. Prior to its construction, the only connecting point was a narrow subterranean passageway. This new urban bridge above the railways contains shops and services and facilitates the smooth flow of the foot traffic of passengers and inhabitants crossing the city. The station’s dual entry points to the city, to the north and the south, to help balance the urban fabric and turn the city into a genuine public space for all.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

The facade of the station is an imposing screen on the cityscape, like “an urban moucharabieh”, permeable to the flow of foot traffic crossing the plaza and the passenger building. 200 meters long – the length of a standard high-speed train (TGV) – and a height of 12 meters, it is composed of more than 800 triangular blocks of fiber-reinforced, ultra-high performing concrete overlooking the broad marble and concrete plaza, on the historic city side, thanks to 8 imposing arches of varying geometries.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Facade, section
Facade, section
Sections
Sections

The triangle motif on the building’s skin is inspired by the geometric compositions of Islamic architecture. Expanded to the scale of an urban edifice to create the perfect balance between light, shade, and transparency, the motif of the facade becomes an enormous frame and filter through which to view the city.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Address: Royal Army St, Kenitra, Morocco

Silvio d’Ascia Architecture
Omar Kobbité Architectes
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Train Station Morocco
