Innovation Hunan Conference Center / DXH Studio

+ 43

Chief Architect Xinghui Deng, Zhimin Zeng

Design Team Xian Liu, Guannan Tang, Lixia Ou, Yonghong Jiang

Steel structure Bin Liu

Landscape Design Lala Huang

Interior Design Yong Liu, Kai Yan

Construction Hunan prosperous construction co., LTD

Partner Changsha wangjin investment co., LTD

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The innovation hunan conference center project is located in hunan university student science and technology industrial park, high-tech zone of ningxiang city, hunan province. The east side of the base is the park square, the northeast side is the comprehensive building, the south side is the entrepreneurship plant, the west side is the incubator building, and the northeast side is the mountain park. Construction land is extremely tight. The length of the site is about 72 meters in the north-south direction and 31 meters in the east-west direction.

This project is positioned at the conference center of the park, serving the supporting public service platform of multi-functional functions such as medium and large conferences, academic exchanges, art shows, roadshows, innovative achievements display and talent recruitment in the high-tech zone. Externally, it becomes a "visual window" to enhance the image of the park, internally, it becomes a "Shared living room" of the park.

In the design, the fuzzy normal sense the boundaries of indoor and outdoor, building and landscape, in the conference center for the visual center, square, and other supporting functions building envelopes and open for jinzhou north road, with mountain park landscape, mutual penetration, forming a "mountain park - conference center - the park plaza" all organic fusion independent park space again.

The total area of the project is only 1700 square meters, with a total of three floors, from the park square in the foreground, through the mirrored pool, into the building's entrance square, the foyer and multifunctional conference hall on the first floor, and the exhibition hall on the second floor. From the two wings of the building, ascending the stairs, the outdoor space on the third floor also corresponds to a large platform, which is the cafe and the book bar. The outdoor terrace offers relaxation, views and tea, while echoing the mountain park in the northwest corner. Through the outdoor steps to the roof terrace, increase the interest of the terrace space, forming a mountain park landscape echo.

According to the functional needs of the conference center, the height of the center is raised, the surrounding height is lowered and rounded, so that the building volume not only meets the requirements of the height of the conference hall, but also reduces the size of the building, thus reducing the occupation of the square area. Streamline treatment also reduces the building to people's line of sight blocking. At the same time, in order to meet the needs of smooth flow of people and traffic in the park, the construction volume was respectively handled by tunneling road paving and flying bridge, so as to speed up the evacuation of people and reduce the influence of the building on the square.

The shape and facade of the conference center are concise and convergent. The streamlined design of the facade makes the whole building lively, just like a foal eagle ready to spread its wings and fly. The open functional space with pleasant scale is covered by a complete top floor volume, creating a sharing space suitable for sitting and staying. The streamlined building skyline connects with the surrounding buildings naturally and integrates with the environment.

The facade materials are mainly metal aluminum plate, perforated metal plate and low-e glass. This kind of overall "without makeup" is introverted, and the selection of modern "trendy" building materials and the presentation of texture provide a more youthful and scientific sense of sharing space, and also well fit and express the content and atmosphere of "dake park".

Internal functions from the perspective of "dynamic" and "static", focusing on the big garden abundant activity form, meeting as the core, through academic communication, literature and art joint performance product roadshow, and other science and technology exhibition and share salon, in addition to meet the large family park in internal build big branch park "sharing" sitting room, foreign become "visual window" to promote the image of the park.