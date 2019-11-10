World
  4. Japan
  JINS Ginza Loft Shop / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

JINS Ginza Loft Shop / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

JINS Ginza Loft Shop / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

Chuo City, Japan

  Team

    Masami Nakata, Ou Ueno, Nutt Boonyaratganon

  Construction

    DECOR Co.,Ltd.
© Taichi Ano

Text description provided by the architects. We started this project by thinking about eyeglass holders. After studying and comparing various daily goods, we determined that the Scotch-Brite Sponge Ace holds eyeglasses in the most gentle and stable way.

© Taichi Ano
Plan and Elevation
Plan and Elevation
© Taichi Ano

As for commodity shelves, we decided that prefabricated steel racks used in everyday life would be best paired with the sponges. Some of the steel racks were customized to accommodate specific functions.

© Taichi Ano

This store has a considerable number of commodities on display and has a distinct presence that stands out from other stores in Ginza Loft.

© Taichi Ano

Project location

Address: 2 Chome-4-6 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan

Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects
Cite: "JINS Ginza Loft Shop / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects" 10 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928033/jins-ginza-loft-shop-jo-nagasaka-schemata-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

