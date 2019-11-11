World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Blee Halligan Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan Architects

Save this project
Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan Architects

© Sarah Blee Photography © Sarah Blee Photography © Sarah Blee Photography © Sarah Blee Photography + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse  · 
London, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architects

    Greg Blee, Joshua Doyle

  • Design Team

    Blee Halligan

  • Clients

    David Woodbine and Bruce Badrock

  • Engineering

    Adam Power Associates

  • Contractor

    Paul Rolph
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee Photography
© Sarah Blee Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Aldeburgh is the nearest town to our site, a beautiful place on the Suffolk Coast in the East of England, close to Snape Maltings. We were asked to transform a tired brick barn, which sits in five acres of mixed woodland. Our proposal was for the demolition of an existing 1970’s cottage annexe, replaced by a new building containing five en-suite bedrooms. The roof profile is a very unique undulating form that gives a dynamic shape to the duplex interiors of each room.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee Photography
© Sarah Blee Photography
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee Photography
© Sarah Blee Photography

The entire building is wrapped in cedar shingles which gives the project a sculptural quality. Internally, the rooms have generous living, dressing and bathing spaces, with a bedroom accessed from a bespoke staircase. The upgraded 5th bedroom is more generous in scale, with a 6-metre high living space with carefully selected private views to the landscaped gardens and the Suffolk countryside.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee Photography
© Sarah Blee Photography

A value-conscious project, it was built for £1200/ m2, achieved by utilizing a timber frame and an inverted structural slab which limited material costs and labor, and in doing so gifted the project with high sustainability credentials. The building won three RIBA awards in 2018 and was shortlisted for the Stephen Lawrence prize, for the best UK project with a construction cost below £1m.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee Photography
© Sarah Blee Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Blee Halligan Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United Kingdom
Cite: "Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan Architects" 11 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928030/five-acre-barn-blee-halligan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream