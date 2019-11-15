China Museum Of The South China Sea / Architectural Design Research Institute of SCUT

World
aerial view night. Image © Changheng Zhan
eaves gallery space. Image © Changheng Zhan
into the sea. Image © Li Yao
lobby. Image © Li Yao

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum  · 
Hainan, China

  • Chief Architects

    Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang

  • Design Team

    Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang, Zhili He, Tao Liu, Weijian Liang, Hanxing Huang, Chaohao Su, Ze Xu, Wenna Xu, Minqi Xie, Wenyao Huang, Chenlong Ma, Mingyue Wang, Tao Xiong, Jiawei Zhu, Xuguang Zheng, Mengjun Chen, Yiqun Zhang, Jiangquan Zeng, Xun Yao

  • Landscape

    PB HOLDINS

  • Interior Design

    CITYGROUP

  • Planning

    Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang, Hongqing Jiang, Zhili He, Tao Liu, Weijian Liang, Hanxing Huang, Kebin Zhou, Mingyue Wang, Mengjun Chen

  • Structure

    Xiaodan Fang, Shaorun Ding, Fan Wang

  • Air Condition

    Xiaohai Lin, Zhiheng Du

  • Water Supply and Drainage

    Hongjin Cen, Baolin Guan, Yantao Chen

  • Electric

    Yang Yu, Shijia Guo, Huajian Chen

  • Intelligence

    Wangyang Geng, Ximei Fan, Guangwei Huang

  • Energy efficiency

    Wenbin Hu, Zhuolun Chen

  • Plumbing

    Yaobin He

  • BIM

    Shuo Wang, Ningtao Yang

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Golden Curtain Wall Group Co., Ltd.

  • Construction

    Hainan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Owner

    CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA
floating museum. Image © Changheng Zhan
Text description provided by the architects. There is a millennium fishing port i.e. Tanmen on the coast of the South China Sea in Qionghai, Hainan, China, where the fishermen have been guarding their mother sea for generations. Nowadays, between the seaport and fishing villages, among the villages and rivers, there is a magic temple called by the fishermen, which ushered in a meeting that spans hundreds of years. She is a "ship" on the sea, a "big house" of an aboriginal, she is a spread of the net, but also a layer of waves. She sometimes squats on the earth, and sometimes floats in the air, accompanied by the coconut wind and sea melody, silently, like a god.

aerial view night. Image © Changheng Zhan
morning. Image © Changheng Zhan
In the morning, the body washed in the dew glows brightly, and is bathed in the same light with the vast fields, the scattered rivers, and the clusters of villages. In the evening, she retreats to the dusk, facing the noisy fishing port not far away; she looks at it silently, waiting quietly, only the overflowing lights and the bustling prosperity seemed to sing Looking far into the distance, she sticks in the forest tip and shows her graceful figure. Closely looking, although there are not gorgeous clothes, the graceful posture cannot be covered.

harbour and the museum. Image © Li Yao
CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA, a huge national-level cultural hall, is dramatically integrated into the rustic and tropical beaches in a wild and undulating manner. This huge sense of conflict is conformed to the graceful curves and gaps of the shoreline. The fully covered double-sloping roof and the rich porch space are all resolved, with the tropical plants, the open sea and the incoming sea breeze, showing harmony in diversity and difference with harmony.

distant view. Image © Li Yao
warm. Image © Changheng Zhan
Even if the building shape encounters the mangrove wetland across the site, it does not compromise. It adopts the double-span and high-span of the corridor and the roof to find a win-win situation between the building and the environment, obtaining a rare semi-outdoor landscape space and novel perspective.

into the sea. Image © Li Yao
lobby. Image © Li Yao
Facing the unique coastal landscape, the museum has a sea-view corridor extending north-south and parallel with the sea surface, which becomes an intermediary between the landscape and the exhibition hall, creating an open, bright, flowing, impressive, relaxing and pleasant atmosphere and space.

across mangrove forest. Image © Changheng Zhan
corridor above the forest. Image © Li Yao
On the coastal side of the sea promenade, there is also a system consisting of a roof terrace, a corridor, a staircase and a semi-outdoor exhibition hall. It becomes an external public space and an excellent outdoor exhibition venue, which also add the value of humanity into the sea promenade.

eaves gallery space. Image © Li Yao
CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA presents diverse and even opposite features on different sides, grand and micro, protagonist and background, modern and local, pure and mixed... but can be wonderfully integrated into this fishing port town, becoming a multiple spaces, showing some warm and moving qualities in the passage of light and shadow.

sea viewing gallery. Image © Li Yao
sea viewing gallery. Image © Li Yao
With the erosion of the sea breeze and the rush of time, going through the vicissitudes of life, CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA matures and coexists with the environment.

eaves gallery space. Image © Changheng Zhan
distant view with light. Image © Li Yao
Project location

Address: Central Fishing Port，Tanmen town，Qionghai City, Hainan Province, China

Architectural Design Research Institute of SCUT
Glass Steel Concrete

