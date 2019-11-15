China Museum Of The South China Sea / Architectural Design Research Institute of SCUT

+ 31

Chief Architects Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang

Design Team Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang, Zhili He, Tao Liu, Weijian Liang, Hanxing Huang, Chaohao Su, Ze Xu, Wenna Xu, Minqi Xie, Wenyao Huang, Chenlong Ma, Mingyue Wang, Tao Xiong, Jiawei Zhu, Xuguang Zheng, Mengjun Chen, Yiqun Zhang, Jiangquan Zeng, Xun Yao

Landscape PB HOLDINS

Interior Design CITYGROUP

Planning Jingtang He, Weihong Guo, Ke Xiang, Hongqing Jiang, Zhili He, Tao Liu, Weijian Liang, Hanxing Huang, Kebin Zhou, Mingyue Wang, Mengjun Chen

Structure Xiaodan Fang, Shaorun Ding, Fan Wang

Air Condition Xiaohai Lin, Zhiheng Du

Water Supply and Drainage Hongjin Cen, Baolin Guan, Yantao Chen

Electric Yang Yu, Shijia Guo, Huajian Chen

Intelligence Wangyang Geng, Ximei Fan, Guangwei Huang

Energy efficiency Wenbin Hu, Zhuolun Chen

Plumbing Yaobin He

BIM Shuo Wang, Ningtao Yang

Curtain Wall Consultant Golden Curtain Wall Group Co., Ltd.

Construction Hainan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Owner CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA

Text description provided by the architects. There is a millennium fishing port i.e. Tanmen on the coast of the South China Sea in Qionghai, Hainan, China, where the fishermen have been guarding their mother sea for generations. Nowadays, between the seaport and fishing villages, among the villages and rivers, there is a magic temple called by the fishermen, which ushered in a meeting that spans hundreds of years. She is a "ship" on the sea, a "big house" of an aboriginal, she is a spread of the net, but also a layer of waves. She sometimes squats on the earth, and sometimes floats in the air, accompanied by the coconut wind and sea melody, silently, like a god.

Save this picture! aerial view night. Image © Changheng Zhan

In the morning, the body washed in the dew glows brightly, and is bathed in the same light with the vast fields, the scattered rivers, and the clusters of villages. In the evening, she retreats to the dusk, facing the noisy fishing port not far away; she looks at it silently, waiting quietly, only the overflowing lights and the bustling prosperity seemed to sing Looking far into the distance, she sticks in the forest tip and shows her graceful figure. Closely looking, although there are not gorgeous clothes, the graceful posture cannot be covered.

Save this picture! harbour and the museum. Image © Li Yao

CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA, a huge national-level cultural hall, is dramatically integrated into the rustic and tropical beaches in a wild and undulating manner. This huge sense of conflict is conformed to the graceful curves and gaps of the shoreline. The fully covered double-sloping roof and the rich porch space are all resolved, with the tropical plants, the open sea and the incoming sea breeze, showing harmony in diversity and difference with harmony.

Even if the building shape encounters the mangrove wetland across the site, it does not compromise. It adopts the double-span and high-span of the corridor and the roof to find a win-win situation between the building and the environment, obtaining a rare semi-outdoor landscape space and novel perspective.

Save this picture! into the sea. Image © Li Yao

Facing the unique coastal landscape, the museum has a sea-view corridor extending north-south and parallel with the sea surface, which becomes an intermediary between the landscape and the exhibition hall, creating an open, bright, flowing, impressive, relaxing and pleasant atmosphere and space.

Save this picture! across mangrove forest. Image © Changheng Zhan

Save this picture! corridor above the forest. Image © Li Yao

On the coastal side of the sea promenade, there is also a system consisting of a roof terrace, a corridor, a staircase and a semi-outdoor exhibition hall. It becomes an external public space and an excellent outdoor exhibition venue, which also add the value of humanity into the sea promenade.

Save this picture! eaves gallery space. Image © Li Yao

CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA presents diverse and even opposite features on different sides, grand and micro, protagonist and background, modern and local, pure and mixed... but can be wonderfully integrated into this fishing port town, becoming a multiple spaces, showing some warm and moving qualities in the passage of light and shadow.

Save this picture! sea viewing gallery. Image © Li Yao

Save this picture! sea viewing gallery. Image © Li Yao

With the erosion of the sea breeze and the rush of time, going through the vicissitudes of life, CHINA（HAINAN）MUSEUM OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA matures and coexists with the environment.

Save this picture! eaves gallery space. Image © Changheng Zhan