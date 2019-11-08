World
This Place Office / Olson Kundig

This Place Office / Olson Kundig

© Rafael Soldi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors  · 
Seattle, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 418.1 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Rafael Soldi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: -, AutoDesk, Chicago Faucets, Commercial Office Interiors, Europly, Formica, Interface, Jamie Slagel / Olson Kundig, Kohler, Singcore

  Design Team

    Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Principal; Dan Wilson, AIA, Principal; Roma Shah, Project Architect

  Engineering

    PCS, Structural Engineer

  Lighting Design - Consultant

    O-Lighting

  General Contractor - Collaborator

    Schuchart
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

Text description provided by the architects. This Place is a digital design studio with locations in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seattle. The design for their Seattle workplace in the Fremont neighborhood illustrates This Place’s core work approach, emphasizing collaborative, open and multifunctional spaces. The digital design studio is divided into three interconnected zones: a collective open workspace at the core that encourages focus, with semi-private project breakout spaces to encourage collaboration and multi-purpose social areas radiating from it and ringing the perimeter.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

A seamless adjacency between the three zones reflects This Place’s interest in cultivating an open-ended creative work environment. The informal entry with its rift-cut white oak “This Place” branded wall offers visitors a moment to orient themselves to the space. Forgoing a formal reception desk for a subtler experience, the entry’s residential scale welcomes visitors and initiates a theme of self-guided discovery that continues inside.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

A central “living room” serves as an all-hands meeting space and features a 21-foot-long multi-paneled retractable wall that, when extended, creates a semi-private breakout space. With the door fully retracted, the “living room” connects to the kitchen and central social space, with screens and soft seating allowing it to transform for events and large gatherings. Throughout, a light-filled, minimal palette places emphasis on the creative work happening within, with pin-up and writable surfaces contributing to the agility and flexibility essential to This Place’s creative design work.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 837 N 34th St #350, Seattle, WA 98103, United States

About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "This Place Office / Olson Kundig" 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927987/this-place-office-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

