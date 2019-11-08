World
  University of Law-Paris I Modernisation of the Lourcine Barracks / Chartier Dalix Architectes

University of Law-Paris I Modernisation of the Lourcine Barracks / Chartier Dalix Architectes

University of Law-Paris I Modernisation of the Lourcine Barracks / Chartier Dalix Architectes

© Sergio Grazia © Takuji Shimmura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Heritage  · 
París, France

  • Lead Architects

    Pascale Dalix, Frédéric Chartier, Sophie Deramond, Nicolas Grosperrin

  • Design Team

    Pascale Dalix (ChartierDalix Architects), Frédéric Chartier (ChartierDalix Architects), Sophie Deramond (ChartierDalix Architects), Nicolas Grosperrin (ChartierDalix Architects)

  • Clients

    Epaurif

  • Engineering

    Egis Bâtiment (general contracting)

  • Landscape

    DHpaysage

  • Consultants

    Elioth (Hqe), Acoustb (acoustics), DHpaysage, Grahal (heritage
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The former Lourcine barracks are located in Paris’ 13th district and comprise a parade ground with accompanying military buildings erected in 1875. The project calls for elements of the University of Paris I – library, lecture theatre, classrooms, and offices – to be installed within the old buildings and in basement levels under the parade ground.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Plan -2
Plan -2
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The project aims to make the most of this Parisian heritage, taking a precision approach that will as far as possible retain the existing spaces and preserve the historic character of the site. We are seeking to adapt the project and its new activities to the buildings without erasing their past.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The parade ground retains its central, unifying and symbolic role, as a landscaped forecourt sloping down to frame the new access to the gallery and lecture theatre. Lecture and classrooms are inserted into the existing buildings, making the most of their spatial qualities (ceiling heights, noble materials).

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Project location

Address: XIII District of Paris, 75013 Paris, France

Chartier Dalix Architectes
Cite: "University of Law-Paris I Modernisation of the Lourcine Barracks / Chartier Dalix Architectes" 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927979/university-of-law-paris-i-modernisation-of-the-lourcine-barracks-chartier-dalix-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

