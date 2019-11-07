Description via Amazon. Marc Mimram ( born 1955), the award-winning French architect and engineer, presents his work of architecture and structure through the lens of Erieta Attali (born 1966), world-renowned architectural photographer, who explores the relationship between human-made structures and the landscape.Architecture is often represented as a product or disembodied object. This view transforms inhabitants into spectators of an architecture that is dematerialized, delocalized, dehumanized and reduced into an image of itself. The collaboration between Mimram and Attali aims for an all-encompassing approach, placing the architecture within its time-frame and physical environment, rather than presenting mere glossy images of the projects.

This three-volume publication builds a new visual vocabulary through which to interpret the structures. The social functionality of public architecture is addressed, largely absent in architectural photography and the communication of built space until now. The first volume focuses on a two-year photographic documentation of the construction of the Airtime building in Paris. The second volume presents an overview of Mimram’s works around the world: bridges, train stations and academic institutions from France to Morocco and China. The third volume focuses on the newly redesigned venue for the French Open, Roland-Garros. With texts by Marc Mimram, Erieta Attali, Ariel Genadt, Jean Attali, Paul Chemetov, Zvi Hecker and Sir Peter Cook.

ISBN 9783775744034

Title Marc Mimram: Structure | Light: Landscapes of Gravity through the Lens of Erieta Attali

Author Marc Mimram, Erieta Attali

Publisher Hatje Cantz

Publication year 2019

Binding Hardcover

Language English