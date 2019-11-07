Source Hotel / Dynia Architects

-
Architects: Dynia Architects
- Area: 8361.2 ft2
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: JC Buck
-
Lead ArchitectsDynia Architects
-
Architect of Recordgkk
-
Structural EngineerKL&A Engineers & Builders
-
Civil EngineerWilson & Company
-
Landscape ArchitectWenk Associates Inc
-
Lighting DesignMazzetti
-
ElectricalMV Consultants
-
ContractorWhite Construction
-
Graphic Design/BrandingWonderwerkz
Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the adjoining Source market hall, the Source Hotel continues the effort to activate a former low-rise industrial area into Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The building is planned with a variety of public spaces as the first priority.
The two-story podium, connected by a bridge to the existing Source market hall, offers food and goods in a new market hall that overlooks a brewery. Each of the five floors above the market hall holds twenty guest rooms, four of which are corner suites wrapping the ends of the parallelogram-shaped plan. Each room is designed to maximize views for the guests.
Responding to the challenge of placing a tall building in a predominantly low-rise context, the building form utilizes shifting floors that appear as stacked single-story volumes emphasizing horizontality. The eighth floor is a public level with 360-degree views of the mountains and city skyline. Glazed overhead doors open to a cantilevered terrace that holds a bar and restaurant, soaking pools, and outdoor fire pit.