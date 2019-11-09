World
  3. Landscaping in Contemporary Brazilian Architecture through 15 Projects

Landscaping in Contemporary Brazilian Architecture through 15 Projects

Landscaping in Contemporary Brazilian Architecture through 15 Projects
The landscape around the built environment can make all the difference in a project. Natural elements that are integrated into architecture or designed to compose it make a huge difference in the way we experience space. Therefore, designing landscape projects is no simple task. To bring some references for compositions with nature and other elements that help to configure a place, we have gathered fifteen contemporary Brazilian projects that explore simple solutions and the ones that expose the exuberance of the country's tropical flora.

GSC / SuperLimão Studio + Gabriela Coelho

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Hotel Pedras do Patacho / HautLab

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

Kennzur SPA / Zize Zink Arquitetura

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Jabuticabeiras House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

CCB Paineiras / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

OF House / Studio Otto Felix

© Denilson Machado - MCA estudio
© Denilson Machado - MCA estudio

Flamenco House / BZP Arquitetura

© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

House 01 / ES Arquitetura

© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

AB House / F:Poles Arquitetura

© Maurício Froldi
© Maurício Froldi

TG Ilhabela / Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Demian Golovaty
© Demian Golovaty

Marsala House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The Ceramic Atelier / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO Arquitetura) + Luiza Soares

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Jardim Elementar / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Landscaping in Contemporary Brazilian Architecture through 15 Projects" [O paisagismo na arquitetura contemporânea brasileira em 15 projetos] 09 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927963/landscaping-in-contemporary-brazilian-architecture-through-15-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

