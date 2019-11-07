Shortlist Announced for the Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Save this picture! The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by Amanda Levete shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

The Architectural Photography Awards 2019 has revealed its shortlisted images under 6 categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, and Portfolio. Sponsored by Sto and supported by the World Architecture Festival (WAF), this year’s lineup was selected from nearly 2000 entries from 42 countries.

In its eighth year, The Architectural Photography Awards “highlights the expertise of architectural photography and aims to focus on the skill and creativity of the photographer”. For each one of the 6 categories, 4 entries were chosen to be part of the shortlist. The Mobile category had a theme focused on Shelter, and the Portfolio category had a theme that revolved around Social Housing.

The photographs will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from 4th - 6th December where visitors can vote for the winners, which will be announced during the WAF Gala Dinner on Friday 6th December. The public vote for the Mobile category is open until 12 pm on Friday 6th December. This year, judges were asked to look beyond the architecture, consider the composition, use of scale and the photographers’ sensitivity to the atmosphere. Read on to discover the 4 selected images from each category.

Exterior Category

Generali Tower, Milan, Italy by Zaha Hadid shot by Marco Tagliarino. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Guardian Art Center, Beijing, China by Büro Ole Scheeren shot by Aurelien Chen. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

China Resources Headquarters, Shenzhen, China by Kohn Pedersen Fox shot by Su Zhewei. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Interior Category

The reflection of the main hall in a glass case at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London shot by Thomas Knowles. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Grundtvig's Church, Copenhagen, Denmark by Peder Jensen-Klint shot by Joris Hoogstede. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan by Tadao Ando shot by Vincent Wu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Sense of Place Category

The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by Amanda Levete shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Housing in Irkutsk, Russia shot by Ma ChengRong. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Aerial view of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower, Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark by EFFEKT shot by Marco de Groot. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Buildings in Use Category

An office building in Tokyo, Japan shot by Yi-Hsien Lee. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

The Schmela Haus, Dusseldorf, Germany by Aldo van Eyck shot by Mohammad Almudhhi. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania by 51N4E shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

The Vessel, New York City, USA by Heatherwick Studio shot by Joan Muñoz Arango. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Portfolio Category

Bairro da Bouça, Porto, Portugal by Álvaro Siza Vieira shot by Claire Tucker. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Pingdingshan Farmhouse, Pingdingshan, Henang, China by TJAD Original Design Studio shot by Zhang Yong. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Social housing in Cuba shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

GHI transformation project - part of the' Cité du Grand Parc' in Bordeaux, France by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, Hutin shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Mobile Category

Seoul City Wall Visitor Pavilion, Seoul, Korea by Jo Jinman Architects shot by Jim Kostecky. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan by Tadao Ando shot by Vincent Wu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019

Napavilions, Xi'an, China by Geoffrey von Oeyen shot by Tan Xiao. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019