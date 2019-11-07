Foster + Partners Reveal First Images for Red Sea airport

Foster + Partners have released their design for the new Red Sea Airport, expected to welcome one million visitors by 2030. Inspired by the forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, the terminal building aims to provide a new type of experience, diverging from the common hassles of airports.

Located in a natural striking environment, the airport’s design was inspired by desert dunes to create the form of the roof shells. Powered fully by renewable energy, the terminal holds an internal green oasis with an indigenously planted garden. This green entity generates a “resort-like atmosphere within the airport terminal.” With a new vision in mind, the architects state that “the design of the terminal aims to bring the experience of a private aircraft terminal to every traveler by providing smaller, intimate spaces that feel luxurious and personalized”.

Save this picture! RedSea Airport DropOff. Image © Foster + Partners

The Red Sea Airport has been envisaged as a gateway to one of the most unique resorts in the world and an integral part of the visitor experience. Inspired by the colors and textures of the desert landscape, the sustainable design seeks to create a calm and luxurious journey through the terminal. It will become a transit hub for visitors coming in by both land and air. We look forward to working with the Red Sea Development Company to fulfill the vision for this ambitious one-of-a-kind project. -- Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

Upon arrivals, passengers are welcomed to their destination by “giving them a first impression of the Red Sea Experience”. Their journey begins following “the natural spatial flow down through the lush oasis landscape towards the Welcome Centre, where they are met and welcomed to the Red Sea Resort”. In fact, the whole building offers an immersive experience, a sneak peek to what will follow. Larger, more relaxed spaces are designed for departures, with 5 suites facilitating the easy transition from cars to plane. The departure pods feature spas and restaurants.