36 Architecture Firms from the Global South You Should Know

© Zhou Ruogu/Savoye Photographe
© Zhou Ruogu/Savoye Photographe

Countries that are part of the so-called “global south” have undergone many transformations in their cities and urban contexts in recent years due to the economic and social challenges they face. Urban growth, sustainable development, quality of life and health in emerging cities, and the development of their own cultural identity have been some of the issues that local architecture had to incorporate.

Young architects have understood the importance of making an architecture that is deeply rooted in their own territory while giving this architecture a clear local identity. By generating new typologies and using their own resources and materials, they have presented innovative, site-specific and, above all, solutions with a new fresh focus towards what represents them as creators of this architecture.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Tomás Rodríguez © Fernando Schapochnik © Maurice Ascani + 38

Latin America

Carla Juaçaba, Brazil

Grupo Culata Jovai, Paraguay

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

FRAM arquitectos, Argentina

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

SAA arquitectura + territorio, Chile

© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

El Sindicato Arquitectura, Ecuador

© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

ir arquitectura, Argentina

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Cotignola Staricco Tobler, Uruguay

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Garoa, Brazil

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Alarcia Ferrer, Argentina

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Talleresque, Mexico

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

Sauer Martins, Brazil

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Olimpia Lira, Chile

© Tomás Rodríguez
© Tomás Rodríguez

Mnino Común Arquitectura, Paraguay

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Escobedo Soliz, Mexico

© Rafeal Gamo
© Rafeal Gamo

Taller Sintesis, Colombia

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Beals Lyon, Chile

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Africa

atelier masomi, Niger

© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

Localstudio, South Africa

© David Southwood
© David Southwood

cmDesign Atelier, Niger

© Medina Dugger
© Medina Dugger

Elements Lab, Morocco

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Casas Melhoradas, Mozambique

© Johan Mottelson
© Johan Mottelson

Metropole Architects, South Africa

© Grant Pitcher
© Grant Pitcher

Mohamed Amine Siana Architects, Morocco

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Costa Lopes, Angola

© Fabrice Fouillet
© Fabrice Fouillet

Middle East

White Cube Atelier, Iran

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Hala Younes, Architecture and Landscape, Lebanon

© Samer Rawadi
© Samer Rawadi

ZAV Architects, Iran

© Aidin Gilandoost
© Aidin Gilandoost

Asia

DnA, China

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

NITAPROW, Thailand

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

KIENTRUC O, Vietnam

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

collectiveproject, India

© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

Site-Specific: Architecture & Research, Thailand

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

3andwich Design / He Wei Studio, China

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

SILAA, Vietnam

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

Junsekino Architect and Design, Thailand

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

TAA DESIGN, Vietnam

Courtesy of TAA DESIGN
Courtesy of TAA DESIGN

Linehouse, China

© Johnathon Leijonhufvud
© Johnathon Leijonhufvud

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "36 Architecture Firms from the Global South You Should Know" 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927901/36-architecture-firms-from-the-global-south-you-should-know/> ISSN 0719-8884

