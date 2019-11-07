Bepensa Building / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación

World
Office Buildings  · 
Mérida, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1787.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Manolo R. Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cessantoni, Millet, Technoterma

  • Lead Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Design Team

    Natalie Dager García, Alexandra Rodriguez, Andree Pasos Dzul
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located north of Mérida, Yucatán, designed by the Architect Augusto Quijano in the mid-'90s, with an original construction area of 1,457.10 m2. The emblematic building is built with precast bare concrete. For this reason, we only made a small intervention on the exterior, while focusing more on the interior spaces, leaving them with adequate views and light inputs to achieve optimal working areas.

The exterior intervention took the form of an aluminium and glass cube that does not disturb or overlap with any original concrete elements, giving an impression of always having been part of the building. This volume is the main boardroom, which was an addition to the program, and therefore had to mark the intervention. In the interior treatment of the building, some openings were strategically reconfigured to create natural lighting to important workspaces. Functional workspaces with a lot of contact with the outside and that responded to the needs of the user looking for something very contemporary were, added as well. 

The new needs of a corporation with more employees were met. In the interior a wooden skin was presented as the only material referring to the intervention, to give more warmth to the space and to unify the requested railing for the staircase, due to the growth in the back of the building. In this way, the intervention respects and coexists with the original building, instead of imposing itself on it.

Project location

Address: Cd Industrial, 97288 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico

