Online Masterclass: Entrepreneurship Defined: What Kind of Entrepreneur are you?

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Joseph Pistrui, expert in Entrepreneurship at IE University where he will share what it takes to be an entrepreneur in different contexts.

These days becoming an entrepreneur is a popular idea, yet what does it mean to “be an entrepreneur?” Do you have to be the founder of a startup? Work for a special unit inside a company? Go to work for a unicorn? In other words, what does it really take to become an entrepreneur?

If you are a start-up trying to get traction or an established company trying to launch new products and services, what you are trying to do is grow. With top-line growth as the objective, you are—implicitly or explicitly—doing something new to create value for customers and this requires thinking and behaving like an entrepreneur.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Joseph Pistrui has been helping founders, corporate leaders and their organizations become more systematic about developing a range of entrepreneurial behaviors that support innovation-based growth. He is currently leading the Nextsensing Initiative to distinguish the requisite mindset and skillset that underpins entrepreneurial behaviors and make them accessible to more general managers who chose to pursuing innovation-based growth and development.