Risbakken Small Town House / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Nina Knudsen

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and extension of 150 years old timber house in the center of Stavanger city. The timber walls were preserved, even though they once had been charred by fire. The burned surface is retained to give character to the interiors. The architect-designed genuine moldings for the house.

This was done to reinforce the history of the house as an important part of the decor. Brand new roof construction in solid pine. The kitchen and living room is floored with solid pine from Dinesen. Kitchen décor performed by Vågane Viste.

Inner walls, wardrobes and kitchen décor are covered with teak plywood. All timber walls have got extra insulation, new historic windows and pinewood planks on the outside. Excellent carpentry work by HøieUeland.