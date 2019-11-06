Plaza Jinetes / 304-A

+ 22

Lead architects Alberto Kably, Alfonso Magaña, Josimar Avelar, Carlos Gomez

Engineering Jean Ingenieros

Landscape Tonatiuh Martinez

Consultants 304-A

Construction Jaime Kably Sacal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Shopping mall located on Av. de los Jinetes, developed in a building of two levels for commerce, and two basements for parking. With a rectangular plant separated by a central corridor where vertical circulations are concentrated such as: stairs, elevator and forklifts. The building is unrestricted from its subsequent adjoining to generate terraces to an interior garden and double view for shops, which have prominent terraces to appreciate the different views.

The shopping mall surface consists of two levels: Ground floor built half a level above the bench level and it is composed of a total built area of 1164.00 m2 of which 981.54 m2 will be used to house 3 shops and 182.46 m2 for circulation and services. The upper floor is composed of a total built area of 1139.50 m2 of which 1027.29 m2 will be used to house 2 shops and 112.21 m2 for circulation and services. And there are basements where parking lots and machine rooms are created, as well as circulations.

The structure of the building is made of concrete, also used as an end finishing in different expressions, with flying roofs up to 5 m long for the generation of the rear terrace. The facades are made of glass to benefit of the views, the finish flooring used is marble Santo Tomás and Tzalam wood wall paneling.