Tâmega House / Labcity

Houses · Brasília, Brazil Architects: Labcity

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320.0 m2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Haruo Mikami

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Talentus Esquadrias

Architect in charge Gustavo Ribeiro

Other Participants Engenheiro Iberê Pinheiro de Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. This project was elaborated from the utilization of an existing stone masonry structure on the site that had orchids cultivation as original purpose. The existing stone walls established the arrangement of the floor plan around a lowered courtyard that suits as an extension of the living room, which glass sliding doors can be opened to provide a full integration between the internal and external space. This courtyard is defined on two sides by the building, on one side by a concrete bench and a concrete retaining wall and on the other side by a reflecting pool.

In order to build the first floor, it was chosen a thin steel structure placed among a set of adult trees (almond and cedar) that has grown around the existing stone masonry structure. Being delimited by the perimeter of the original structure, the new building was positioned exactly on the empty space among the set of existing trees, which provides a natural filter of the sunlight, regulating the luminosity and the internal temperature of the building.

The first floor has glass façades with sliding doors that allows a great amount of cross-ventilation aiming a high environmental comfort level. The transparency of the façades provides a closer connection between the user and the local flora and fauna (sagui monkeys and many bird species). The living room of the first floor is surrounded by vegetation on three sides.

The stairs connect the ground floor with the first floor and the roof, from where you can see Brasília’s city plan and the Monumental Axis. Besides the stone masonry, kept in its original state and layout with few changes, the steel structure and the glass façades, the materials used in the building include a granite flooring on the ground floor and an ipê wood flooring on the first floor. The ceiling was made with kumarú wood, as well as the countertop and the kitchen finishes.