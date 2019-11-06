World
  7. Zartmann House / Anders Berensson Architects

Zartmann House / Anders Berensson Architects

Zartmann House / Anders Berensson Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Värmdö NO, Sweden
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 118.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Anders Berensson Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Beijer bygg, Dalafloda, Graphisoft SE, Sommarnöjen, Velfack

  • Lead Architects

    Anders Berensson

  • Clients

    Zartmann family

  • Engineering

    Sommarnöjen

  • Collaborators

    Sommarnöjen
Text description provided by the architects. Anders Berensson Architects has designed a summerhouse in the Stockholm archipelago together with Scandinavian modular housing company Sommarnöjen. The house is located on a remote island without roads and was built by helicoptering building kits to the sight.

Working with a straight kit on a hilly landscape with a demanding local plan we abandon the idea of designing one house as one big volume. Instead we designed four volumes on two separate rocks connected by a deck and a bridge.

Plan
Plan

The four volumes define a promenade among rocks, bridges, walls, windswept trees and terraces. The two biggest volumes contain the main house. This house is divided in a serving volume with a furnace room, storage, bathroom, entrance and bedrooms connected to the living room volume. The two other volumes is a sauna house and a guest house that is reached by a bridge.

On good days the deck serves as a living platform. Starting on the eastern rock you can see the sunrise in the ocean to the east. The deck and the Living room volume host spaces for daytime activities. Going over the bridge one can enjoy the sunset over the Stockholm Archipelago to the west from on top of the sauna house.

