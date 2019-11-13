Tangcheng Middle School / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

+ 51

Lead Architects Chang Su, Chunhui Tan, Lei Zuo

Project Director Jianping Yuan

Design Team Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Architecture Design Chang Su, Chunhui Tan, Yifei Shen, Lei Zuo, Huan Jin, Yue Wu

Clients Shanghai Pudong Tangcheng Investment Development Co., Ltd.

Engineering Yunian Lu, Zuo Bao, Jinwei Li, Jianqiang Hou

Electromechanical Hailiang Wang, Liguo Ma, Liu Liu, Min Zhao, Haishan Zhou, Hong Gan, Boli Yang

Landscape Yu Zhou, Yuzhou Liu

BIM Jun Su, Wanping Wang, Fanfan Wu, Guangxiang Zhu, Qin Li, Wen Liu, Shuyun Wu

Consultants Shanghai Greenland Construction (Group) Co., Ltd.

Green Building and Sponge City Special Feng Xu, Jianing Pan, Yan Yan, Jun Zhao, Bin Sun, Weiwei Shen, Liang Yu

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Tang Town Junior High School is located between Tanglong road and Yupan North road, Pudong, Shanghai. The school holds up 32 classes and consists of academic building, dormitory, offices, multi-purpose rooms and etc. The architects designed various communal spaces throughout the school and attempted to create an open campus environment.

As the modern education evolves, an open and diversified campus environment becomes encouraged. Therefore, the campus provides numerous communal space for teachers and students to rest, think and communicate.

The central courtyard, formed by the academic building in the north-south end and the offices in the east-west end, is designed as the most active space on campus. It is connected to the playground under the platform on the west side of the academic building. Moreover, there are abundant landscape facilities, such as the rain garden and sponge city displays for students to get in touch with the nature, and the delicate plant design also increases the campus’ visual attractiveness.

Besides, there are plenteous communal spaces inside the academic building connected between each floor. These spaces encourage students to interact with others and break the boundary among different class. Furthermore, they provide a platform for them to communicate and exchange ideas.

The horizontal lines on the building façade creates a sense of visual pureness, and the interaction of different building masses presents an appealing change of sunlight and shadow.