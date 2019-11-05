World
  3. 111 West 57th Street, most Slender Skyscraper in the World Tops Out

Centered over Central Park in Midtown Manhattan, 111 West 57th Street, the second tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere has topped out at 1,428 feet. Designed by SHoP Architects with interior architecture by Studio Sofield, the tower is considered the most slender skyscraper in the world.

Courtesy of 111 West 57th Street Courtesy of 111 West 57th Street Courtesy of 111 West 57th Street © EJ aerial dusk

© EJ aerial dusk
© EJ aerial dusk

With at a width to height ratio of 1:24, 111 West 57th Street, the residential tower developed by JDS Development Group, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners, had a 300-foot decorative steel crown installed. Reminiscing of Manhattan’s Golden Age, the building “embraces the quality, history, and craftsmanship behind New York’s classic skyscrapers while taking advantage of the latest in engineering technology”. The slender 91-story tower, expected to be completed in 2020, has maximized views to the park and city thanks to full-floors residences with sights on Central Park to the north and the city skyline in all directions.

© EJ aerial dusk
© EJ aerial dusk

111 West 57th Street is a project of extraordinary proportions and epic grandeur in the scale of the tower, ascending elegantly next to a cherished landmarked pre-war structure. Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers or New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before. As New Yorkers, we are incredibly proud to add a new icon to our skyline -- Gregg Pasquarelli, Principal at SHoP Architects.

© Evan Joseph
© Evan Joseph

Located next to the historic Steinway Hall, originally designed by Warren & Wetmore, well-known for New York’s Grand Central Station, the tower’s architecture and the interior was inspired by the surrounding buildings. In fact, Studio Sofield, led by William ‘Bill’ Sofield was motivated by the context to design the new amenities, lobby spaces, and interiors of 111 West 57th Street. Actually, the first completed residence on the 43rd floor was unveiled, translating thoroughly the concepts of the architect.

Courtesy of JDS Development Group/ 111 West 57th Street
Courtesy of JDS Development Group/ 111 West 57th Street

Project gallery

Christele Harrouk
