  I Was Born Installation / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE + YOSHIHIRO MIKAMI

I Was Born Installation / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE + YOSHIHIRO MIKAMI

I Was Born Installation / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE + YOSHIHIRO MIKAMI

Kōbe, Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This is the land art "I was born" in Rokko Meets Art 2019 in Japan. In Japan, there is a culture that respects the ground, and the ground is often compared to a mother. So this is an art piece to change the way you look at the earth, which you can usually step on.

Section and Plan
Section and Plan
Phases Diagram
Phases Diagram
By digging a hole in the ground and giving people a different perspective, we are strongly aware of the existence of the earth, and at the same time, “others” see “I” who is experiencing art as an extraordinary look in the ordinary landscape.  It is an art space that connects the relationship between the earth and people.

Project location

Address: Montes Rokkō, Arimacho, Kita Ward, Kōbe, Hyōgo Prefecture 651-1401, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
