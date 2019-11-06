World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Norway
  5. A-Lab
  6. 2016
  7. The Wedge Office Building / A-Lab

The Wedge Office Building / A-Lab

Save this project
The Wedge Office Building / A-Lab
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

© Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings  · 
Oslo, Norway
  • Architects: A-Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5000.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Ivan Brodey
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ABC Solutions, ABS Solutions, AutoDesk, BLENDEX, Bentley Systems, Braathen Landskapsentreprenør, Contiga, EUROPROFIL, Euro Blikk & Tak, Glassteam, Kvint I Blendex, Noveta, Randers Tegl, Rolf Holm, S T Dahl, Saint-Gobain Glass, Sapa Building System International NV, Stenseth & RS Entreprenør, Weberg, Øivind Nielsen

  • Clients

    Oslo S Utvikling, OSU, Wahl Eiendom

  • Interior architects

    IARK, Blender and Radius Design

  • Project and construction management

    Vedal AS

  • Structural Engineering

    Multiconsult AS, N-Oslo

  • Electrical Engineering

    ECT AS, N-Lysaker

  • Mechanical Services, Plumbing Engineering

    Erichsen & Horgen AS, N-Oslo

  • Landscape

    Bjørvekk & Lindheim AS, N-Oslo

  • Acoustic Planning

    Multiconsult AS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Text description provided by the architects. This eleven-story building is the last of BARCODE’s 13 buildings to be completed and the farthest to the east. Built on a narrow wedge-shaped lot, the building’s offices are only 5–10 metres wide. Each floor has meeting rooms cantilevered out over the eastern façade, a space-saving feature that adds a lively architectonic quality. An exterior stairway / fire escape zigzags between these meeting-room boxes, further enhancing the building’s iconic sculptural expression – facing the Mediaeval Park and the City of Oslo to the east, this is a fitting conclusion to BARCODE’s long row of façades.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Open spaces without any structural columns offer great flexibility for the tenants, providing a light-filled and airy working environment for every single employee. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure plenty of daylight and spectacular views of the Ekebergåsen hill to the east, Bispevika and the Oslofjord to the south, and Bjørvika bay to the west. The rough red brick façade is a striking contrast to the other BARCODE buildings, adding an interesting visual element to the neighbourhood. Durable, eco-friendly materials and products have been used at every stage of the building process. The main materials are brick, steel and wood, and both the materials and the craftsmanship are of the highest quality.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

A key goal of this office building is enabling small, innovative enterprises to establish themselves in BARCODE, Oslo’s new “central business district”. The office building is tailored for small companies with 15–35 employees who want everyone on the same floor. A healthy mix of enterprises will encourage multidisciplinary cooperation between the various professional groups, enhancing innovation. In this way, this modestly-sized building will actually promote greater diversity than will be found in many of the large multinationals that have their offices nearby.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Project Barcode, Oslo, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A-Lab
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Norway
Cite: "The Wedge Office Building / A-Lab" 06 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927792/the-wedge-office-building-a-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream