World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Tchoban Voss Architekten
  6. 2019
  7. Greifswalder Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Greifswalder Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Save this project
Greifswalder Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe + 25

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Office Buildings  · 
Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architect

    Sergei Tchoban

  • Project Partner and Leader

    Axel Binder, Liza Gradinarova

  • Team

    Andrea Moritz, Katja Fuks, Valeria Kashirina, Ramona Schwarzweller, Ingo Schwarzweller, Evgenia Sulaberidze

  • Project Management

    M.F.P.N. Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin

  • Structural Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Bendel Bradke & Lang GmbH, Berlin

  • Building Equipment

    PlanB - Beratende Ingenieure GmbH, Berlin

  • Shell

    Mastiok Bau GmbH, Berlin

  • Façade, Concrete Parts

    GBJ Geithner Betonmanufaktur Joachimsthal GmbH, Ziethen

  • Planning Details Façade

    IBF Ingenieurbüro Franke, Glienicke
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. On the 464 m2 corner site between Greifswalder Str. and Heinrich-Roller-Str. in the Berlin district of Pankow, Prenzlauer Berg, an office building was created whose expressive, lively main façade with its floor-to-ceiling, square grid structure of light architectural concrete prefabricated parts immediately strikes the eye.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The structure comprises six full storeys, which can be used per rental unit as flexible combinations of open-plan offices, individual offices, conference and meeting rooms as well as coworking spaces. On the ground floor there is an office unit with meeting areas and open-space workplaces. The top floor is set back by approx. 1.60m on the street side. The roof area, which is accessed via the 5th floor, is greened and partly designed as a roof terrace. The basement is intended for parking spaces for cars, bicycles and technical rooms.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The new building, which is used as a modern office business centre, follows the line of the building on the street side and connects to the fire walls of the neighbouring buildings while maintaining the spacing in the courtyard and exploiting the maximum building depth. All new building parts have flat roofs.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The street façade on the ground floor consists of large-format insulating glazing in mullion-transom construction. From the first to the fourth upper floor, the façade is constructed in a square grid of architectural concrete. The slightly twisted pillars and floor slab strips meet alternately at either a high or low point and form a coherent, dynamic, organic-flowing structure.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

At the high points of the grid structure, the façade protrudes 50cm above the building line. The inner courtyard facades were realized as plaster façades with circumferential window bands with metal railings. The roof area with its restrained glass façade forms the clear, calm end of the building.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The representative foyer of the main entrance is accessed from Heinrich-Roller-Straße. As a special design element, the lighting is integrated into the ceiling, backlit showcases in the walls are intended for the exhibition of works of art.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Greifswalder Str. 226, 10405 Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tchoban Voss Architekten
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Germany
Cite: "Greifswalder Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927775/greifswalder-office-building-tchoban-voss-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream