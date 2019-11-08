World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Li Xiaodong Atelier
  6. 2018
  7. Dragon Boat Museum / Li Xiaodong Atelier

Dragon Boat Museum / Li Xiaodong Atelier

Save this project
Dragon Boat Museum / Li Xiaodong Atelier

© Mian Li © Qiucheng Zhu © Mian Li © Rong Fan + 15

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit  · 
Foshan, China

  • Lead Architect

    Xiaodong Li

  • Design Team

    Xiaogang Lian, Chenyang Zhang
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project site lies within the Shunfeng mountain park, embraced by picturesque lake and mountains. 

Save this picture!
© Mian Li
© Mian Li

To celebrate the tradition of dragon boat festival of the place, the architect has laid the primary volume of the museum above the lake, intending to create a poetic sense to bring human, architecture and nature together. Using steel as main structure for the two-storey building, the museum is in 50 meters long and 13 meters wide.

Save this picture!
© Qiucheng Zhu
© Qiucheng Zhu

Though with strong and masculine language expressed by the steel structure resembling the energy of dragon boat race, the curvy veranda and façade has instilled elegance and serenity into the architecture and bring perfect harmony to the place. 

Save this picture!
© Yuyan Zhou
© Yuyan Zhou

The building façade is covered with steel cables connected to the planting troughs on top. This allows the vines to grow along the cables and eventually disguise the building in shades of green, intriguing passersby to discover the building. The concrete steps and ramps are linked with the existing circulation of the lake which bring visitors to the building and the deck.

Save this picture!
© Yuyan Zhou
© Yuyan Zhou

The changing of material to durable WPC in low saturated colour marks the transition to the higher-level spaces. Furthermore, lighting features are hidden from sight, such as behind the staircase panel and grooves along the ramps, to optimize the natural lighting atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Mian Li
© Mian Li

The first floor of the museum is divided into a part that lies along the bank while another sitting on the lake. The platform along the bank is mainly finished with perforated steel panels that allows the plants to grow through, letting people feel the intimacy with the water body and the nature. Moving to the platform on the lake, both ends of the platform are connected with long timber planks right above the water to dock the dragon boats, diminishing the lines into the lake gracefully.

Save this picture!
© Yuyan Zhou
© Yuyan Zhou
Save this picture!
2F plan
2F plan
Save this picture!
section
section

The spacious second floor of the building serves as the main functional space of the museum. In this room, there is a glass elevator that captures the scenic view of the surroundings. The space has timber strip ceiling and is connected to first floor and water platform with an external steel staircase as well. The middle part of the interior spaces is finished with Bolon carpet while the other parts that touch the wall are in walkable glass finish. Besides, modularized curtain walls are installed along the building elevations too. With this design, the visitors could enjoy the panoramic lake and mountain sceneries and the activities that happen below the building simultaneously.

Save this picture!
© Rong Fan
© Rong Fan

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shunde, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Li Xiaodong Atelier
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Dragon Boat Museum / Li Xiaodong Atelier " 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927733/guangzhou-shunde-dragon-boat-museum-li-xiaodong-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wenji Liang

广州顺德龙舟博物馆 / 李晓东工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream