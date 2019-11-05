World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Dorte Mandrup Wins Competition to Design Cultural Building in Norway

Dorte Mandrup Wins Competition to Design Cultural Building in Norway

Save this article
Dorte Mandrup Wins Competition to Design Cultural Building in Norway

The Danish architecture firm Dorte Mandrup A/S won the international competition to design “The Whale”, a new touristic attraction for northern Norway, that will tell the stories of the majestic sea creature through art, science, and architecture.

© MIR © MIR © MIR © Dorte Mandrup + 8

Save this picture!
© Dorte Mandrup
© Dorte Mandrup

Located on a plot 300km north of the Arctic Circle, on the island of Andøya, a small town of 2600 citizens, which happens to be one of the best places in the world for whale watching, the cultural building is expected to strengthen northern Norway’s status as a travel destination.

Launched in spring 2019, the competition for the new arctic attraction gathered applications from 37 international teams. Dorte Mandrup A/S, specialized in cultural buildings, landmarks, transformations of listed buildings, and interventions in sensitive landscapes, was first qualified with finalists BIG, Snohetta and Reiulf Ramstad Architects, before winning the contest.

Save this picture!
© MIR
© MIR

Choosing a winner of the architectural competition has been a major challenge because we had several proposals of very high quality. However, the project from Dorte Mandrup is a clear winner and meets the competition criteria in the best way. It is poetic and low-key and at the same time a very exciting and unusual building. We look forward to working with Dorte Mandrup to realize the Whale in Andenes. With this fantastic proposal, we have what it takes to create a world-class attraction. – Børre Berglund, CEO of The Whale AS and head of the jury of the architectural competition.

Save this picture!
© Dorte Mandrup
© Dorte Mandrup

Created for a unique landscape, “The Whale” was designed as an extension of the natural site, rising physically like a hill and creating cavities underneath. Thought as an experience in itself, the building offers diverse perceptions. The Danish architecture studio imagined a parabolic shaped roof, directly inspired by the surrounding. The curved roof, covered with stones, mimics even the natural envelope of the land. Blending with the context, the building also enhances the setting through the introduction of a complementary function. “The Whale”, expected to open by 2022, will host exhibition spaces, offices, a café, and a store.

Located this far North, Andøya is a unique place and The Whale an extraordinary project. Not only will we be creating architecture in yet another remarkable landscape, but we will also take part in increasing the understanding of whales and preservation of marine life, […] Right here on the edge of the ocean, we will be making a mark in a magnificent and ancient landscape. This opportunity comes with great responsibility, which is extremely motivating and inspiring.Dorte Mandrup, Founder and creative director of Dorte Mandrup A/S.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Dorte Mandrup Wins Competition to Design Cultural Building in Norway" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927725/dorte-mandrup-wins-competition-to-design-cultural-building-in-norway/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream