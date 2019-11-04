ArchDaily Topics - November: Under The Radar

As architects, curators and readers we are always interested in knowing and disseminating the latest trends in architecture, healing the best of architecture around the world and chatting and meeting those who build our cities in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. However, as much as we try, we will always be ignoring something. In that sense, our only certainty is that the more we know, the more we will ignore.

How many times do we assume the properties of certain materials or maintain prejudices about certain countries just because we ignore them or have not spent time researching? What could inspire us if we knew more about the use of brick in Iran or knowing the main challenges of the architecture of the Global South? What techniques, designs and analysis do we share with cities in climates similar to ours, but in other latitudes and cultures? What local technologies are still relevant in cities, beyond what we really know?

It is time to open our minds. As a team we want to bring to light trends, stories, technologies, faces, voices and ideas that inspire us and make us know a little more about this great planet.

Do you think you know everything? Think again.

That is why we dedicate this month to the theme of Under The Radar. We are now receiving submissions related to our Monthly Topics. For our next issue, in December, we will review the world of architecture this year. In this dialogue about the future of architecture, we always want to hear about your ideas, projects, essays, and articles, so get in touch by sending us a message.