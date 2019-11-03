Alameda Restaurant / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos + Zanatta Figueiredo

+ 25

Restaurant · Jardim Europa, Brazil Architects Authors of this architecture project Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos, Zanatta Figueiredo

Area Area of this architecture project 580.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Aerothermic, Basic Elevadores, Lumini, Melting, Mix Lajes, Primatanelli, TG Group, Tidelli

Architects in Charge Vitor Zanatta, Vinícius Figueiredo

Project Team Chayene Cardoso

Client Esporte Clube Pinheiros

Engineering Lock Engenharia

Landscape Marcelo Faisal Paisagismo

Consultants - Structural Project Ernesto Tarnoczy Jr.

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Restaurant Alameda, located in the club Esporte Clube Pinheiros, arises from the challenge of materialize, in an area of great interaction and convergence of the club, a construction in synergy with the existing rich and generous landscape patrimony.

The design stems from the drawing of a modular structural grid in an area with great mature and firm vegetation. Considering that, the program is organized in a way that the lobby area lives in harmony with the trees, sometimes surrounding, sometimes placed inside the construction.

In order to enable the fast execution and the coherent choice of the construction materials alongside the banks of the Pinheiros river, it was adopted a hybrid constructive solution, with the use of concrete foundations, steel columns and beams and panel slabs on the roof, that creates an accessible terrace. The modular structure hosts the covered lobby area, kitchen and service areas, besides the bathrooms.

In the center of the lobby, the stairs vertically integrates the reception area of the ground floor with the terrace and symbolizes that function through the lighting of its cable stayed surroundings of U-Glass, conceiving a flashlight that acts as an important element for spatial orientation on the club landscape.

Around the restaurant, there were designed squares with different features, linking the set to the adjacent sand courts and to the Alameda, being considered as extensions of the attendance and living spaces.

This relation is strengthened by the permeability and flow of the circulation through the construction in every direction, making the presence of the Alameda Restaurant intrinsic to the daily life of the club users.