Exhibition Room of Instituto Cervantes in Brasilia / SAINZ arquitetura

-
Arquitetos: SAINZ arquitetura
- Area: 200.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Edgard Cesar
-
Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Gravia, HTC Vive, Light Design
-
Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz
-
Design Team: Felipe Castro, Lucas Lopes
-
Client: Instituto Cervantes de Brasília
-
Engineering: Odisio Engenharia
-
Illumination Project And Supplier: Light Design
Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed to meet the demand for a suitable space for the exhibition of works of art, as well as performances and installations and possibly some lectures.
The space is very minimalist and easy to understand; We wanted to create an empty space that is a blank canvas ready to be occupied, but at the same time expressive and showed our deep concern for Architecture as an expression of art. If the spectator remained in the room, we did not want it to be just a passageway but a contemplation space where the visitor was in the middle of everything.
The entire space was built with two materials; steel and concrete. We believe that good architecture is always the search for synthesis, for essence. The care of the Institute Administrator at the time was paramount, the deadlines were tight and we needed the space ready for the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister who would come for the ceremonial change of the President of Brazil.