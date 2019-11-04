R&E Office / SAINZ arquitetura

+ 18

Offices Interiors · Setor de Industrias Graficas, Brazil Architects Authors of this architecture project SAINZ arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project 80.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. Edgard Cesar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arquivo Contemporâneo, COR, Deca, Graphisoft , HTC Vive, Microreve, Multipedras, Persoluce, São Geraldo

Lead Architects Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz

Design Team Lucas Lopes, Felipe Castro

Clients Rodovalho & Estrela Advogados

Lighting Consultant Persoluce

Text description provided by the architects. The space was designed to meet the company's new moment, the law firm Rodovalho & Estrela needed a space that was solid, sober and mature, but in tune with the youth and energy of the partners.

The project solutions were appearing naturally, the ground floor has the reception and customer service areas, the entrance is made through a wooden tunnel and conceals access to the toilet and support areas. On the basement floor is the entire production and staff area, the main partners have individual rooms at both ends of the floor and in the middle is the staff area, archives and print shop.

One of the partner rooms has access to the solarium which allows the entrance of light and natural ventilation to the underground. The project was also thought to be built quickly and the result was very satisfactory, showed an excellent link between business identity and the design of spaces and its architecture.