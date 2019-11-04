São Geraldo Pavilion / SAINZ arquitetura

+ 18

Lead Architects Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz

Design Team Lucas Lopes

Clients São Geraldo

Engineering Odisio Engenharia

Landscape Marina Pimentel

Collaborators Manufatura (Art Curator)

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born with the goal of being a PAVILION that facilitates the visitor's encounter with Art in an introspective and sensory way, we use sound, image, smell, and route that presents surprises with each turn, almost labyrinthine. We invite artists to present their work, whether performances, sculpture, sound, video projection and are finalizing a musical presentation schedule and some more activities.

The space is the result of the work of several teams, all in tune; Marina Pimentel signs the landscaping that has enhanced the existing trees and the route, highlighted living spaces with benches made of the same floor material that will facilitate moments of contemplation, the Manufacturing helped us curate artists and exhibitions, and finally worked with the internal team.

From São Geraldo, the result is very synthetic, simple and with a lot of personality. Our expectation is that the visitor is inspired and invited to occupy the space, that each one has different experiences, we present almost a blank board and it fits everything.