SANO CPTA Office / BAUM

Office Buildings · Fukui, Japan Architects Authors of this architecture project BAUM

Area Area of this architecture project 97.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. MOv（モブ） 明直樹

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Odelic, Panasonic , Toyo Kitchen

Lead Architect Daisuke Kishina

Text description provided by the architects. Approximately eight staff members work in SANO CPTA, the accounting office design by BAUM Co Ltd., located in Fukui. The lead architect, Daisuke Kishina, aims at creating an appropriate calm and comfortable work -environment both for the staff and clients. He avoids placing clear blind partitions inside the space but rather prefer soft layers.

The meeting room presents glass screens to secure privacy. The kitchen is placed in the center of the plot in order to gather all the members during the lunch break.

Due to the nature of the company, the architect design the storage that allow documents to be kept for several years in movable case that perfectly fit the steal bookshelf.