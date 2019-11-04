Tower of Spiral / Doarchi

+ 23

Pavillion · Shenzhen, China Architects Authors of this architecture project Doarchi

Area Area of this architecture project 15.6 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. SCHRAN

Lead Architects Penn Ding, Oliver Li

Design Team Jiajia Tang, Zhiyuan Liu

Clients OCT Group-Guangming Modern Farming

Engineering Jianbo Miao, Tong Chen, Dacang Li

Collaborators IMBOX

Text description provided by the architects. We need a natural place to clear up the melancholy mood in busy urban life. The tower is located in such a vast land surrounded by mountains. The site is located in a high-lying area, with a pool reserved for irrigation.

Around the pool, we have created a straightforward and simple ascending space, so that people can observe and feel nature in different latitudes.

Spiral provides a slow flowing way of viewing for the viewer: Visitors enter the relatively narrow tower from the outside.

The line of sight also changes from the outward earth to the inward pool. You will see the sky and the viewer himself in the pool. Then you can walk slowly to the top of the tower, and catch the earth you just stepped on again from the high place.

Tourists, the tower and the earth are integrated here. The white PTEE film and the tensioned metal mesh are the materials of the tower. Between the penetration and the impermeability, they present a spiral of 810 degree.

This is the tower of spirals, explored by the viewer.