  7. Jabuticabeiras House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
São Paulo, Brazil
  Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    249.0 m2
  Project Year
    2019
  Photographer
    Pedro Kok
  Manufacturers
    GstarSoft, Neorex, REKA
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. In this project, the design of the house comes with some special conditions of the place where it is inserted, a garden neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. The flat and wide ground found by the family was used as an orchard and has several fruit species such as uvaia, pitanga and especially jabuticabeiras. 

© Pedro Kok
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Pedro Kok
Preserving these trees was essential and, while restricting the design, created the opportunity to think an architecture around existing landscaping. 

© Pedro Kok
In the constant search for the best use of the terrain, technical and material resources, we chose a single-story house, in direct contact with the soil and we proposed a rooftop square, returning the green area to the lot and integrating the house in the wooded landscape of the neighborhood.

© Pedro Kok
Section B
© Pedro Kok
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
