Woodcote House / Paul Cashin Architects + Design Engine Architects

Houses  · 
Upham, United Kingdom
© Richard Chivers
Text description provided by the architects. Situated just north of the village of Upham, near Winchester, is Woodcote House. Nestled amongst the rolling chalk hills of the South Downs National Park, this contemporary house replaces a series of brick buildings that had fallen into disrepair. After achieving permission at appeal, work started on the house in 2017 and took two years to build.

© Richard Chivers
The property includes four large bedrooms, each with ensuite, and countryside views from spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen areas which feature wide expanses of glazing.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
Plans
Plans
© Richard Chivers
Carefully considered details have been incorporated into the design, such as bespoke joinery for the fireplace and bathrooms, specially fabricated slimline copings and cladding sections, and brick cantilevers that complement the modern proposals. The rural facing brick was chosen to reference the memory of the buildings that this home replaces, whilst the landscape has been shaped and planted to help the house settle into the landscape.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
Internally the house has a simple layout, with single level large open plan living and kitchen spaces, and further accommodation areas split amongst two levels. A central spine links these spaces via a minimal timber staircase. Outside spaces are linked to the ground floor rooms with terraces and views to the South Downs, particularly to the north across the large gardens. The house meets Code 4 of the Sustainable Homes criteria with its natural ventilation strategy and high level of insulation.

© Richard Chivers
Design Engine
Paul Cashin Architects
