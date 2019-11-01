Luftwerk and Iker Gil Install Light Intervention at the Farnsworth House

Geometry of light, is a multimedia intervention by Luftwerk in collaboration with Iker Gil, exhibited in October, during the third edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, at the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois.

Presented as part of the Fundació Mies van der Rohe’s ongoing program of artistic interventions, the installation is conceived by Luftwerk, the artistic collaboration of Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero, exploring light, color, and perception in immersive, experience-based installations, with Iker Gil, architect and director of MAS Studio, curator of the U.S. Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale, and Oriol Tarragó, a Barcelona-based sound designer.

Geometry of Light at the Farnsworth House explores the visible and invisible conditions that shape the close relationship between this historic house and the surrounding trees and Fox River […] We are excited to continue the exploration of the work of Mies van der Rohe, initiated at the German Pavilion in Barcelona, and establish a conceptual dialogue between these two exemplary structures of the modern movement. -- Petra Bachmaier, Sean Gallero of Luftwerk and Iker Gil of MAS Studio.

Geometry of Light, a light and sound installation, presents a new interpretation of the Farnsworth House and its context. Developed in direct response to the site, the installation reveals through its outdoor intervention “the forgotten history of the site and remnants of earlier landscape by revealing the underlying geometries that relate the world-renowned house to its river floodplain site, topography, and key trees that no longer exist”.

In collaboration with the Farnsworth House, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and MAS Context, the art intervention Geometry of light first premiered in February 2019 at the German Pavilion in Barcelona, designed by Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich. In fact, itis part of the Year of German-American Friendship 2018|19, initiated by the German Federal Foreign Office, the Goethe Institut, and is supported by the Federation of German Industries (BDI).