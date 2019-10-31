2A Continental Architectural Award 2019 Winners

The 2A Continental Architectural Award was founded to pay tribute to the living architect or architects whose architecture and artwork exhibits a blend of those qualities of ability, vision, flair, and dedication. Under the leadership of Ahmad Zohadi, who is head of organizing committee and also an Architecture Scholar himself 2ACAA strives to achieve the vision of cultural integration, honor the architecture and architects that may have produced regular and noteworthy contributions to the human race and the built environment by making use of art and architecture.

The 2019 2A Continental Architectural Award seeks to recognize and promote architectural concepts in the fields of social development, contemporary design, area conservation, conservation of the environment as well as landscape design. The 2ACAA 2019 acknowledges a person whose considerable body of work has a long-lasting influence on architecture.

Africa Architecture Award

Third-Public

Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.

Project: Ross Langdon Health Education Center (Rakai, Uganda)

Second-Public

Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.

Project: Gahinga Batwa Centre (Gahinga, Uganda)

First - Public

Architect 3RW arkitekter

Project: Sabou School (Sabou, Burkina Faso)

South & Central America Architecture Award

First - Residential

Architect: Laurent Troost, Raquel Brasil dos Reis

Project: Casa Campinarana (Amazonas, Brazil)

First - Urban projects

Architect: Julio Gaeta - (Gaeta-Springall Architects)

Project: Urban Forest - Linear Park Ferrocarril De Cuernavaca (Ciudad de México, MX)

First - Future Projects

Architect:Juan Pablo Lopez

Project: Perdida (Cerro Largo, Uruguay)

North America Architecture Award

Second - Public

Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Community development center Los Chocolates(Morelos, Mexico)

First - Public

Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Criminal courts for the oral trials in Pátzcuaro (Michoacan, Mexico)

Second - Residential

Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Jalatlaco House (Oaxaca, Mexico)

First - Residential

Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Iturbide Studio ( Mexico City, Mexico)

First - Urban projects

Architect: Affleck de la Riva Architects

Project: Square des Frères-Charon (Montreal, Canada)

Second - Old & New

Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Academic and Cultural Center of San Pablo (Oaxaca, Mexico)

First - Old & New

Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |

Project: Deans Building School of Commercial Banking ( Mexico City, Mexico)

Asia Architecture Award

First - Commercial

Architect: Arash Nasirimoslem , Ensieh Khamseh , Alireza Tahmouresi

Project: Tehranpars Showroom 2 (Tehran, Iran)

Second - Residential-Apartment

Architect: Suhasini Ayer

Project: Humanscapes Habitat (Auroville, India)

First - Residential-Apartment

Architect: Saman Motamedi , Faranak Farzaneh

Project: Earth II Residential Complex (Tehran, Iran)

Second - Residential- Villa

Architect: Manh Nguyen - MIA Design Studio

Project: Wyndham Garden Phu Quoc ( Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam)

First - Residential- Villa

Architect: Kotoaki Asano – (KOTOAKI ASANO Architect & Associates)

Project: Gradation in the Forest (Nagano, Japan)

Second - Urban projects

Architect: Soumitro Ghosh –(Mathew and Ghosh Architects)

Project: NMMB (Bangalore, India)

First- Urban projects

Architect: Maryam Yousefi, Morteza Adib

Project: The Space in Between, Landscape Architecture of Bamland recreational and commercial Complex ( Iran)

Second - Old & New

Architect: Nima Mirzamohammadi, Taban Khodaie, Nima Houshiarkhah

Project: MAYA villa (Rudehen, IRAN)

First - Old & New

Architect: Soumitro Ghosh

Project: Rbanms School Extension (Bangalore, India)

Second - Interior

Architect: Shahab Mirzaean, Ehsan Naderi

Project: Tosan Tajhiz Factory (Pardis, Iran)

First - Interior

Architect: Amir Hossein Ashari

Project: Upcycle Café ( Ferdowsi Café )-(Shiraz, Iran)

Third - Future Projects

Architect: Ahmad Saffar

Project: Hayat Khaneh (Shushtar, Iran)

Second - Future Projects

Architect: Chen Jian - (GOA)

Project: Urban Life Exhibition Hall ( Shaanxi, China)

First - Future Projects

Architect: Ruhollah Rasooli, Faezeh Arefnazari

Project: The Forgotten (Isfahan, Iran)

Europe Architecture Award

Second - Public

Architect: Dietger Wissounig

Project: Health Care Facility Josefhof (Graz, Austria)

First - Public

Architect: Michel Benjamin

Project: New Services for Boaters on the Port of Cannes (Cannes, France)

First - Residential

Architect: Fernando Rodriguez & Pablo Oriol

Project: Elcano (Madrid, Spain)

First- Residential

Architect:Fábio Neves

Project: Pátio do Meco (Sesimbra, Portugal)

First - Urban projects

Architect: 3RW arkitekter and Smedsvig Landskapsarkitekter

Project: 22 July Temporary Memorial in Oslo (Oslo, Norway)

Second - Old & New

Architect: Vora Arquitectura

Project: Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard (Madrid, Spain)

Second - Old & New

Architect: GROUP A

Project: Station renovation Metro Oostlijn, Amsterdam (Amsterdam,Netherlands)

First - Old & New

Architect: Mariano Martín

Project: LH135 . Restoration of existing office building in Madrid (Madrid, Spain)

First - Interior Architecture

Architect: Vora Arquitectura

Project: Can Rosés TemporarySchool (Barcelona)

Honorable Mention - Future Projects

Architect: Ali Önalp -( WE're)

Project: The Plug-In (Riga, Latvia)