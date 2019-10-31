RIBA Announces Two New Projects for House of the Year Shortlist 2019

Save this picture! A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell by Foster Lomas; Black House by Dualchas Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner and David Barbour

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced two more homes for the House of the Year 2019 shortlist. A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, a stone property in the middle of a nature reserve on the Isle of Man and Black House, a cantilevered black timber box in Skye lowered onto a rocky foreshore – are the third and fourth homes to be shortlisted.

The first two shortlisted homes were revealed in the opening episode of a special four-part Channel 4 TV series – Grand Designs: House of the Year – broadcast this evening (Wednesday 30 October). The full shortlist of seven homes will be revealed throughout the series, with the winner announced in the final episode, to be broadcast on Wednesday 13 November.

The shortlist for the 2019 RIBA House of the Year is:

Nithurst Farm by Adam Richards Architects

Pocket House by Tikari Works

A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell by Foster Lomas

Black House by Dualchas Architects

? – to be announced on 6 November 2019

? – to be announced on 6 November 2019

? – to be announced on 13 November 2019

