Mogan Academy / gad·line+ studio

+ 53

Cheif Architect Fanhao Meng

Design Team Fanhao Meng, Tao Tao, Chao Zhou, Shu Xing, Yuncheng Wan, Zhen Fan

Structure, mechanical and electrical design Greentown Architectural Design

Interior Design Xin Jin, Ning Zhang, Lijie Wang, Jiaqi Zhao, Jinwei Hu

Structural Design Guangyong Ren, Zhegang Lu

Electromechanical Design Daliang Cui, Yuanyuan Fang, Jinhan Chen, Hao Liu, Xiang Li

Landscape Design Shangyang Li, Jianbo Jin, Xiaomei Chi, Chenjuan Su

Client SUNAC

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the eastern foot of Mogan, Deqing City, and is born between five original valleys. The site retains the existing farmland texture and the long valley view corridor, which is characterized by the original rice field hometown, and creates the field flavor of crisscross paths in the valleys. This is also the location of agricultural museum, which is a window to enrich and integrate the historical and cultural connotation of farming.

Yuanye · Mogan bookstore is located in the green mountains and fields, with less urban hustle and bustle and more natural resources. Facing the unique natural resources of the site, line+ puts forward that, first, it matches the quality requirements of modern life, without losing the comfortable living experience and high-quality completion of the city, second, it is compatible with the local environment to create a rural living experience.

bookshop's corner is opened.

Facing the demands, the design is based on the concept of creating a modern high-quality rural life with natural life as the scenery and primitive culture as the heart. Traditional rural and modern interpretation, rough and rustic rammed earth materials and delicate and exquisite curtain wall structure, line+ hopes that through the integration of the two, this building will become a mixture of urban life and rural experience, and explore another possibility of urban feeding the countryside. The project consists of a 140 ㎡ book bar and 7 guest rooms.

The working mode of integration of architecture, interior and landscape also runs through the whole project. The design ideas and professional knowledge permeate each other and build a common ideal with the same design concept and continuous design language. Finally, the strong sense of integrity and integrity of the whole building makes us firmly believe in adopting this working mode.

building, interior and landscape.

The Library Bar: the Overhanging Roof

The library bar provides cultural space and public social places for rural life. Two key words of design:

1. Open the corner space. Let the internal and external space completely blend, and also have the best vision towards farmland.

2. Thick plate folding roof. The whole thick plate structure is adopted to realize the large space without beam, so as to ensure the freedom and purity of the space.

building, interior and landscape.

In order to match the structural space of corner opening, the world's most professional folding door manufacturers are carefully selected to provide L-shaped folding exterior door system that meets all design elements, realizing the visual effect of corner without column and large division.

The interior space of the bookstore reinforces the concept of “cantilevered roof” expressed by the architecture and structure. The entrance, the book bar and the bathroom exist as a textured background, and all the activity space and visual focus are “pushed” to the “L-shaped” corner of the building. Functional versatility and flexible division are taken into account in home layout and space separation.

In the use of material, a large number of wood grain finishes are used for the “background” part to increase affinity and integrity. Metal rods, vacuum slabs, acrylic tubes and other materials with exquisite texture and strong contrast are adopted for interior space and outdoor extensions, to add visual effects and create the center of space. The wood grain of the roof is consistent with the direction of the structure, and the wood floor on the ground is highly unified with the color of the outdoor bamboo floor, thus naturally blending the architecture, the interior and the landscape.

Guest Room: A New Experience of Exquisite Countryside

According to the terrain, the guest rooms are open to the farmland and mountain forest with the largest landscape, and the low-rise small-scale building volume is selected to restore the rural style.

Traditional double slope roof is selected for the single building roof of guest room, but modern materials and techniques are adopted for interpretation. The joint of roof tile and cornice adopts metal closure, which improves the delicacy of design, reduces various tile roof decoration accessories and reduces cost.

The main tone of wall materials is plain rammed earth, rubble, bamboo and wood wall panels, emphasizing the sense of growth and the locality of the building. The mature aluminum alloy door and window system is adopted in the door and window part, and the detailed nodes such as metal profile closing are added at the junction part, in order to create a rustic but exquisite new rural aesthetic.

guesthouse north facade.

guesthouse north facade.

The interior space of the guest room still reinforces the overall architectural concept. In terms of space, the activity space (living room and activity space) is pushed to the balcony area to expand the activity scope of guests, so as to better enjoy the outdoor landscape and the life experience different from that of the city. The bedroom area is moved back to the stable area to form two parts with the bathroom that can be divided or combined, which are independent of each other without interference.

At the same time, some of the material and texture of the exterior of the building is retained to extend inward. The rammed earth texture coating of the exterior wall is treated and applied to the facade decoration, reflecting the special charm different from that of the city hotel.

Landscape: Re-creation of the Natural Site

Landscape design also hopes to build a new channel of communication between human and nature. Starting from the nature of the site, it integrates ecology, space and farming culture, integrates geometric forms into ecological thinking, and displays the unique rural characteristics of the site.

In the form of steps from southeast to northwest and down the hillside, the mountain terrain is combed, the level and edge are considered, multiple directions are added, and space collision is intensified. The upper layer is an inward gathering space, encouraging mutual communication, and the lower layer is an open space, enjoying the rice field scenery, thus providing a variety of dynamic experiences on the one-way hillside.

The body structure modifies the original slope of the hillside, the mountain body is stabilized with the multi-step retaining wall, at the bottom of which the drainage channel is set to guide the surface runoff, and the permeability is enhanced for the surface covered with vegetation to protect the local ecological environment.

The abundant spatial volume provides a structure that is consistent with the local planting pattern, rotating between perennial herbs and local cash crops to cultivate the soil for the sustainable farming and potential agriculture development. The introduced plants have optimized meaning for the site environment. Tall Stipa tenuissima, Pennisetum and Cortaderia argente are planted in patches. The border is dotted with plants such as speedwell, trachelospermum jasminoide, Astilbe chinensis so as to consolidate the soil and protect the slope, purify the water quality, and form a simple and comfortable spatial sequence.

For the round pool paved with lake stones in front of the bookstore, the flying bird sculpture naturally dynamic in the rice field, and the stone wall piled with unique grid structures, we take the local scene and materials, integrate modern aesthetics and design techniques. It is a recreation of the natural site, and is also an effort to express nature in the most intuitive language.

Remarks

The "countryside" we mentioned is not only the countryside in the" nostalgia ". It is not only a memory of the past, but also a production site full of opportunities and patterns, a continuation and change of cultural interweaving and blending, and a new vitality brought by the upgrading of technology industry.

In this design, line+ rejects the retro and nostalgia at the style level. We use contemporary building materials, construction methods and construction details to reflect the spirit of the times and the delicacy of modern structures. Nature and city, past and future, "village" and "international" are blending and complementing and growing in parallel.