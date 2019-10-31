World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Architecture PLB
  6. 2019
  7. Handlebar Cafe / Architecture PLB

Handlebar Cafe / Architecture PLB

Save this project
Handlebar Cafe / Architecture PLB

© Julia Conway © Julia Conway © Julia Conway © Julia Conway + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop  · 
Winchester, United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Architecture PLB
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    86.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Julia Conway
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Access & Security Systems, Accsys Technologies, Altro Flooring, Howdens Joinery, Nemetschek Company, Vista Glaze

  • Clients

    SPUD (Space, Place and Urban Design)

  • Engineering

    Arup

  • Landscape

    JPS Landscape Design

  • Collaborators

    Bespoke Modular Developments and Blue Fish Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway

Text description provided by the architects. Over the past six years, ArchitecturePLB has been involved in supporting spudYOUTH to create a new cycle cafe in the South Downs National Park. The spudYOUTH program inspires young people who are interested in architecture, urban design and public art and provides opportunities for them to collaborate with local built environment professionals. The new community café and bike workshop is the brainchild of a group of local teenagers. The project and ambition have grown over time, from identifying a site and developing a concept, to achieving planning in the Autumn of 2016.

Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway

Following this, an intense two-year fundraising program has taken place with over £350k raised to make this project a reality. The scheme started on site in early spring 2019 and has just opened its doors to the public. The café and workshop will be operated by local community interest company Bespoke Biking. The building sits on the viaduct cycle and walking path at the foot of St Catherine's Hill, south of Winchester. The group’s initial concept of trains passing on the bridge has been developed to create two elements that conjure the form of carriages linked by a glass divide. A third small building on the same axis houses a cycle workshop.

Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway

With Accsys Technology and James Latham’s ongoing support, a profiled natural Accoya cladding board is used to root the project within its setting. Due to the isolated nature of the site, great care has been taken to provide security screens to windows. Bespoke shutters have been developed using laser cut panels depicting cogs and wheels, linking the site to the existing railway line and new cycle route. Internally, a simple palette of materials has been adopted, giving the building a clean simple atheistic. The internal lining mimics the external form with panels aligned to elongate the perspective of the building. Wrapping the southern and western facades of the building a generous deck acts as a link tying the buildings together.

Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Julia Conway
© Julia Conway

ArchitecturePLB has been involved in the project at every step and has watched the enthusiasm of SPUD to make this project a reality. Tom Hayes, Project Architect for the Handlebar café says ‘the project has been a truly fulfilling experience, giving young members of the community an opportunity to experience the construction industry and to have a say in how their city is developed. Lately, the generosity of so many commercial partners, consultants, and other building professionals has been a real joy to be involved with. Overall, the hard work of everyone involved in the scheme has been incredible, delivering a building many thought would never be a reality with the scheme providing a welcome addition to the city of Winchester.’

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Route, 23 Garnier Rd, Winchester SO23 9NP, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architecture PLB
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United Kingdom
Cite: "Handlebar Cafe / Architecture PLB" 31 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927505/handlebar-cafe-architecture-plb/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream