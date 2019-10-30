AD Interviews: Alfredo Thiermann

World
ArchDaily had a chance to visit Alfredo Thiermann (ThiermannCruz) at his Berlin studio, to learn more about his work at the intersection of practice, research, and his passion for music. Alfredo studied architecture in Chile at Universidad Católica, and received his Master's degree from Yale. He started his practice at an early stage with a series of experimental small scale projects, the "artifacts", always in collaboration with diverse professionals. From scenographies to acoustic installations, these artifacts are structures that carry a meaning, for when "building something becomes necessary to understand a broader situation, a situation that you cannot describe through other means, you need to embody it, and therefore this construction becomes a condensation of political, cultural trajectories that each of these projects wanted to tell."

Thiermann is finishing his PhD at the Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) in Zurich, focusing on the invisible structures of radio waves during the Cold War in separated Berlin, while working on projects in Chile. His latest project, House I in collaboration with Sebastian Cruz, explores different construction techniques.

Alfredo is currently teaching design studio at Harvard GSD.

David Basulto
