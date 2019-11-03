World
Complex Geometric Compositions as Houses on the Scenic Lands of Alanya

Complex Geometric Compositions as Houses on the Scenic Lands of Alanya

Planned to be built in one of the most exquisite spots of Alanya, Turkey, the Vertical Villa Project is a complex geometric composition of glass, concrete, and landscape, with a great scenery of the green mountain range and distant coastline.

The architecture team developed the project based on an analysis of the social interaction and atmosphere found in the city of Alanya. The team combined different individual units, and applied the sloped roof system found in the city's typical residential architecture. 

© Saeid Yousefvand

© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand

The design process began by manipulating the slopes and changing their orientations around the site. As a result, the architecture included cubic floors and sloping roofs, extending all throughout the floors, which gave every unit a sense of owning its unique individual roof.

© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand
© Saeid Yousefvand

Head Architect: Maziar Dolatabadi
Lead Architect: Moein Nikaeen
Architect In Charge: Elham Khazanedar
Design Team: Atefeh Mohammadi & Hesam Salehbeig
3D Design & Rendering: Saeid Yousefvand
Visualiser: Tina Shahnazari
Model: Ali Jahani

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Complex Geometric Compositions as Houses on the Scenic Lands of Alanya " 03 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

