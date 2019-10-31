McDonald Residence / Jayson Pate Design

+ 23

Kingscliff, Australia
Jayson Pate Design

616.0 m2

2018

Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by MK27’s ‘Ipes House’, the design of the Macdonald House aims to adopt modern brutalist properties in a functional and simplistic manner. The design of the Macdonald House evolved in response to creating an open, light filled family home, while maintaining privacy on the exposed, corner site.

The aim was to generate an organic and striking figure that utilises materials in their essence without manipulation. The character of the residence is generated by the inclusion of an off-form concrete body that dramatically cantilevers over the underlying living spaces.

Concrete is utilised throughout the upper volume, creating the illusion of floating atop the delicate glass form below. Fixed timber-look aluminum batten screens create privacy and shield the four upper level bedrooms from the northern sunlight that fills the living spaces below.

The thin battens simultaneously serve to soften the robust concrete texture and generate neat lines to extenuate the height of the structure. Feature stone blade walls enhance the privacy of the internal living space that seamlessly connect to the external alfresco. The light-filled living areas are accompanied by a linear pool that elongates the landscape. The landscaping was kept to an understated palette with small ground coverings, to then exaggerated by a mature dragon tree at the corner of the site.