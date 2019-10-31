World
  7. McDonald Residence / Jayson Pate Design

McDonald Residence / Jayson Pate Design

McDonald Residence / Jayson Pate Design

© Andy Macpherson © Andy Macpherson © Andy Macpherson © Andy Macpherson + 23

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses Interiors  · 
Kingscliff, Australia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Jayson Pate Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    616.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Andy Macpherson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe Systems Incorporated, Caeser Stone, Decowood, Graphisoft SE, Harvey Norman Commercial, MCG Kitchens, Neorocks, Rockcote, Three Balls Red, Tweed Glass

  • Lead Building Designer

    Jayson Pate

  • Design Team

    Jayson Pate Design and Evoque Interiors

  • Clients

    Kane McDonald

  • Engineering

    Odyssey Consulting Group

  • Landscape

    Dragon Trees Australia

  • Consultants

    Coastline Certification

  • Collaborators

    Harvey Norman Commercial, Rockcote Neorocks, Three Balls Red, MCG Kitchens, Velux, Penguin Concrete, Premier Plastering, Glass Expressions.

  • Builder

    Brad Kane of J and B Projects.

  • Roofing

    Ron Nickel

  • Painter

    Chris Buckle
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by MK27’s ‘Ipes House’, the design of the Macdonald House aims to adopt modern brutalist properties in a functional and simplistic manner. The design of the Macdonald House evolved in response to creating an open, light filled family home, while maintaining privacy on the exposed, corner site.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

The aim was to generate an organic and striking figure that utilises materials in their essence without manipulation. The character of the residence is generated by the inclusion of an off-form concrete body that dramatically cantilevers over the underlying living spaces.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson
Sections
Sections
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

Concrete is utilised throughout the upper volume, creating the illusion of floating atop the delicate glass form below. Fixed timber-look aluminum batten screens create privacy and shield the four upper level bedrooms from the northern sunlight that fills the living spaces below.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

The thin battens simultaneously serve to soften the robust concrete texture and generate neat lines to extenuate the height of the structure. Feature stone blade walls enhance the privacy of the internal living space that seamlessly connect to the external alfresco. The light-filled living areas are accompanied by a linear pool that elongates the landscape. The landscaping was kept to an understated palette with small ground coverings, to then exaggerated by a mature dragon tree at the corner of the site.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

