Independence Library and Apartments / John Ronan Architects

Lead Architects John Ronan FAIA

Project Team John Ronan FAIA, Principal and Lead Designer; Marcin Szef, Project Architect; Andre Akins; Danielle Beaulieu AIA LEED GA; Sam Park AIA; Eric Cheng; John Kerner AIA; Courtney Arabea; Laura Gomez Hernandez; Will Corcoran AIA, Wenda Wei

Developer Evergreen Real Estate Group

Contractor Leopardo Companies

Civil Terra Engineering

Landscape Terra Engineering

Structural Thornton Tomasetti

Acoustician Shiner Acoustics, LLC

MEP/FP dbHMS

Lighting dbHMS

LEED dbHMS

Text description provided by the architects. This hybrid library/affordable housing project in Chicago combines a 16,000 square foot branch library with a 44-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors. The two-story library element is slid forward on the site to the street to foreground its public nature, while the residential block, which hovers above, is set back from the street.

The two-story library supports reading and learning areas for all age groups, as well as a large community multi-purpose room which supports public lectures, gatherings and events. The second floor of the library extends out over the covered parking to form a park-like terrace space serving as an outdoor amenity space for residents as well as occasional library use.

All apartments feature brightly-colored balconies recessed into the façade speak to individuality amidst the collective, enabling residents to identify their house from the street in a conscious attempt to transcend the brutal pragmatism which has characterized Chicago’s past efforts in this area.

Sustainable design elements include green roof, storm water management, daylighting and passive ventilation.