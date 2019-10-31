Architects Play a Vital Role in Building Maintenance

Save this picture! Maintenance of the Louis Vuitton Foundation. Image © Falcon Lifts

Architecture and design influence not merely the aesthetics of buildings and other physical surroundings, but also the way individuals perceive and go about performing everyday activities. Contemporary architecture considers and shapes the behavior of people, whether at home, at work or during leisure activities. In this regard, contemporary architecture increasingly incorporates diverse materials with different and unique qualities in order to create surroundings that facilitate the intended and naturally occurring behavior of visitors and everyday users. Architects thus create spaces that enable people to perform daily tasks and a range of everyday social activities. However, architects also play a vital role in securing the future maintenance of newly designed buildings in order to ensure the continued existence of these physical spaces.

+ 10

Save this picture! Falcon Spider Lift in the Nordea Bank Headquarters. Image © Falcon Lifts

Uncompromised Aesthetics Through Thoughtful Design

Architectural visions and inspirational design rarely stem from the practical needs of building maintenance. Iconic pieces of architecture like the German Reichstag, the Royal Danish Opera, and the Louis Vuitton Foundation are all characterized by impressive interior spaces that create a certain ambience of being outside while indoors. The uncompromised aesthetics of these architectural landmarks rely on vast open spaces that allow air and natural light to dominate, thus creating pleasant and spectacular environments. However, the continued use of these buildings brings about a range of practical issues regarding the building maintenance. Permanent installations in the ceilings and walls entail great compromises to the aesthetics and lack flexibility to perform various maintenance tasks. Scaffolding provides the necessary flexibility, but is a laborious and time-consuming solution for performing everyday maintenance, such as cleaning, repairs and decorating projects. Falcon Spider Lifts are designed to respond to the architectural and functional needs of contemporary buildings without compromising aesthetics, safety or the practical needs of building maintenance.

Save this picture! Falcon Spider Lift in Baku Airport. Image © Falcon Lifts

Opening Possibilities with Flexible Solutions for Building Maintenance

Flexible solutions for building maintenance open a range of possibilities for architects to ensure that the future facility management may be carried out in ways that are in line with the architectural visions of the building. Falcon Spider Lifts provide flexible platforms to facilitate cleaning and general maintenance. Working heights across the range of 29-52 meters ensure that every corner of vast indoor spaces can be reached, while the ability to fit the self-propelled lift through a standard doorway makes it possible to discreetly store the lift away when not in use. The light ground pressure, long outreach and wheel-based options makes Falcon Spider Lifts a perfect solution for performing maintenance task indoors and on sensitive floorings.

Save this picture! Falcon Spider Lift Single Door Access at Al Ameen Mosque. Image © Falcon Lifts

Sustainability Necessitates Maintenance

By considering maintenance possibilities during the design phase, architects play a vital role in securing the proper conservation of completed projects. Moreover, architects who are familiar with flexible maintenance technologies may grant themselves certain design freedoms by highlighting these possibilities. Sustainable architectural design needs to provide thoughtful solutions for future building maintenance that are flexible, safe and economically sound. Falcon Spider Lifts provides systems and solutions for safer, better and more efficient building maintenance that do not necessitate compromises on aesthetics and architectural visions.

Save this picture! Falcon Spider Lift in Cebu International Airport. Image © Falcon Lifts

The Falcon Spider Lift series is a range of lifts that can be used in indoor and outdoor applications for maintenance and facility management access. The Falcon Spider Lift series includes nine models that give a range of options for height, reach, basket loads and weight. The lifts are available in four styles: the Falcon Spider Crawler Lifts, Falcon Spider Wheel Lifts, Falcon Spider Articulated Boom Lifts, and Falcon Spider Indoor Lifts.