SH House / RUANGRONA

- RUANGRONA
-
-
2019
-
-
Alexindo, Krono Wisma Sehati, Niro granite
-
Lead ArchitectsJosephine Fitria & Monica Tiaradewi
-
Design TeamAmalia Dian Utami ; Ghusni Fauzan
-
ClientsShendy Dharmawan & Fransisca Irene
-
EngineeringAndreas Martin (Gudhome)
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense & dry neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia, SH House is designed by ruangrona in order to maximize air circulation, indoor micro climate and natural lighting which provide coziness.
The clients are delighted with some private inner court / open area which create different visual & space experiences in every room.
The house masses are separated intended to make the house not too bulky and maximize air circulation. The bridge on the 2nd floor, connecting the children's room and the master bedroom is one of the interesting parts of this house.
Exposed concrete and iron elements that tend to be cold is balanced by the inner court / open area and wooden materials so that the house becomes more homey and warm.